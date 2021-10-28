Cricket South Africa has caused a ‘crisis’ by being forced to kneel





SACA wants the team to take a unified approach to the Black Lives Matter movement, but doesn't want it forced on

The South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) would like the men’s national team to take a unified approach when taking a knee, but has criticized Cricket South Africa (CSA) for mandating it, and this during a global tournament. During the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings, SACA CEO Andrew Breetzke said CSA caused a “crisis” in the national team after Quinton de Kock was out of the game against the West Indies when he refused the mandate on to follow to take a knee. Breetzke is currently “managing” the situation with de Kock. “My preference would be that there was a unified approach to taking a knee,” Breetzke said. “From a SACA perspective, I’d like to see the team take a unified approach to taking a knee, but at the same time I’m not going to force anyone to take a knee.” Breetzke said that despite a CSA statement saying the team’s differing stances when displaying anti-racist gestures created “unintended perceptions of inequality or lack of support for the initiative,” the national side has had extensive discussions about the Black Lives Matter. movement. “This team has had more involvement with culture and diversity than any other team,” Breetzke said. “They’ve had difficult conversations about diversity, players’ understanding of Black Lives Matter, players’ understanding of kneeling and what it means to be on a team with people from different backgrounds.” He felt that CSA should have had more discussions with the team before the players left for the T20 World Cup and failed to inform them of the instruction to kneel for five hours before their second group stage. “This issue should have been addressed a while ago and not at an ICC event, where it is a crisis,” he said. While CSA has taken note of De Kock’s decision not to bow to its knees, they are awaiting a report from team management before making a decision on future steps. The news from the South African camp is that de Kock is “very much a part of the Proteas team and has not been sent home, as some reports have erroneously stated,” according to a statement sent Tuesday morning. de Kock has yet to release a statement, but it is being “finalized and will be shared as soon as possible”. Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South African correspondent

