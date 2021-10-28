Recent Match Report – Sri Lanka vs Australia 22nd Match, Group 1 2021/22

Australia 155 for 3 (Warner 65, Finch 37, Hasaranga 2-22) beat Sri Lanka 154 for 6 (Perera 35, Zampa 2-12) with seven wickets

David Warner returned to form with a powerful half-century as Australia kicked off the Super 12s with consecutive wins. For the second game in a row, Australia hunted for a goal – although this time there was minimal drama, as Sri Lanka had to pay for dropping Warner early in his innings.

Sri Lanka’s attack has played a big part in their success in the tournament thus far, but Australia’s challenge marked a step forward. Their three front lines were largely treated with disdain, allowing Australia to act cautiously against Maheesh Theekshana’s army chief. Two wickets in successive overs from Wanindu Hasaranga, good for Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell, sparked Sri Lankan hopes for only half a century between Warner and Steven Smith to stabilize the chase.

After choosing to bowl, Finch was grateful for the combined efforts of Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc as Australia dragged the innings back in the middle period. With Charith Asalanka for the spark, Sri Lanka rattled to 53 for 1 in the power play and were well placed approaching halfway through, only for Zampa to cause a slide from 78 for 1 to 94 for 5.

Zampa finished with nice numbers of 2 to 12, while Starc’s pace was responsible for Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka’s joint top scorer alongside Asalanka, and the dangerous Hasaranga. Some imaginative at bats from Bhanuka Rajapaksa helped repair some of the damage as Sri Lanka managed to set a target above 150 – but it wasn’t enough to stretch Australia, who finished 13th out of 17 to top this year. second to win in Dubai.

5:17 Highlights – Australia cruise to seven-wicket victory with three overs to spare

The Zampa and Starc Show

Legspin and pace – always an exciting combination and two of the favorite weapons in T20. Sri Lanka had recovered well from Pathum Nissanka’s early loss, with Asalanka and Perera racing in a second wicket partnership worth 63 before Zampa made the breakthrough in the 10th over. Sri Lanka has the worst record against legpin since the last World Cup, of any team in the Super 12 stage, and Asalanka’s dismissal after a googly caused a middle-class collapse.

In the next over, Starc responded to a long blow to six by sending a blistering yorker through Perera’s defenses and into the base of the leg stump. Avishka Fernando made it to the top in an attempted slog sweep from Zampa and Wanindu Hasaranga was then chased by aiming an extended drive at Starc, while Sri Lanka lost 4 for 16 in the space of 17 deliveries to put Australia in first place .

Openers find form



Australia has kept confidence with Finch and Warner at the top of the table despite their meager recent returns – and that confidence has been lavishly repaid as the veteran opening pair took advantage of a sloppy start in Sri Lanka with the ball to reach 63 without a loss after six, the highest power play score in all T20 World Cups.

Sri Lanka defended what was roughly a par score by hitting this ground first and needed early wickets. But Chamika Karunaratne’s first over was loose, twice short and wide to allow Finch to cut fours – with those two limits, the Australian captain had already raised his highest score in seven T20I innings in the UAE. And as the ball rose nicely under the lights, it took on the extra pace of Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera, the former into third and then a straight six, before another four from Chameera yielded Australia’s 50 in the fifth over .

0:25 WATCH – David Warner slams through the covers at fifty . to get

Warner was even worse off, but he pushed a line in the exploration of Theekshana and drove his luck towards his highest T20 score since 85 fell for Sunrisers Hyderabad almost a year ago. He should have been fired at 18, having left Chameera behind, but Perera missed a simple opportunity and Warner used all his experience to produce the goods when needed.

balancing act

The move from playing five specialist bowlers to playing their all-rounder allotment was a recent one for Australia, and this match demonstrated both sides of the coin. Maxwell came through four cheap overs in the win over South Africa, but was beaten by Asalanka in the power play here, which meant Finch turned to Marcus Stoinis – only for Rajapaksa to collar him to death while Sri Lanka continued.

In all, four overs from Australia’s “fifth bowler” cost them 51 runs, almost exactly a third of Sri Lanka’s total. But the benefit of adding depth to their percussion was also apparent. A confident start to the openers, which have so far been lacking in the UAE, meant Maxwell could be sent in at number 3 to attack the spinners; and though he failed, Smith kept things going before Stoinis came out and knocked off 16 of seven balls to demonstrate his appetite for the finisher role. Mitchell Marsh, who didn’t have to bat or bowl and was rarely called up to the field, couldn’t have had the night’s work much easier.