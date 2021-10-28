Sports
Recent Match Report – Sri Lanka vs Australia 22nd Match, Group 1 2021/22
Zampa and Starc combined bowling efforts brought Sri Lanka down to 154 for 6
Australia 155 for 3 (Warner 65, Finch 37, Hasaranga 2-22) beat Sri Lanka 154 for 6 (Perera 35, Zampa 2-12) with seven wickets
Zampa finished with nice numbers of 2 to 12, while Starc’s pace was responsible for Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka’s joint top scorer alongside Asalanka, and the dangerous Hasaranga. Some imaginative at bats from Bhanuka Rajapaksa helped repair some of the damage as Sri Lanka managed to set a target above 150 – but it wasn’t enough to stretch Australia, who finished 13th out of 17 to top this year. second to win in Dubai.
5:17
Highlights – Australia cruise to seven-wicket victory with three overs to spare
The Zampa and Starc Show
Legspin and pace – always an exciting combination and two of the favorite weapons in T20. Sri Lanka had recovered well from Pathum Nissanka’s early loss, with Asalanka and Perera racing in a second wicket partnership worth 63 before Zampa made the breakthrough in the 10th over. Sri Lanka has the worst record against legpin since the last World Cup, of any team in the Super 12 stage, and Asalanka’s dismissal after a googly caused a middle-class collapse.
In the next over, Starc responded to a long blow to six by sending a blistering yorker through Perera’s defenses and into the base of the leg stump. Avishka Fernando made it to the top in an attempted slog sweep from Zampa and Wanindu Hasaranga was then chased by aiming an extended drive at Starc, while Sri Lanka lost 4 for 16 in the space of 17 deliveries to put Australia in first place .
Openers find form
Australia has kept confidence with Finch and Warner at the top of the table despite their meager recent returns – and that confidence has been lavishly repaid as the veteran opening pair took advantage of a sloppy start in Sri Lanka with the ball to reach 63 without a loss after six, the highest power play score in all T20 World Cups.
Sri Lanka defended what was roughly a par score by hitting this ground first and needed early wickets. But Chamika Karunaratne’s first over was loose, twice short and wide to allow Finch to cut fours – with those two limits, the Australian captain had already raised his highest score in seven T20I innings in the UAE. And as the ball rose nicely under the lights, it took on the extra pace of Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera, the former into third and then a straight six, before another four from Chameera yielded Australia’s 50 in the fifth over .
0:25
WATCH – David Warner slams through the covers at fifty . to get
Warner was even worse off, but he pushed a line in the exploration of Theekshana and drove his luck towards his highest T20 score since 85 fell for Sunrisers Hyderabad almost a year ago. He should have been fired at 18, having left Chameera behind, but Perera missed a simple opportunity and Warner used all his experience to produce the goods when needed.
balancing act
The move from playing five specialist bowlers to playing their all-rounder allotment was a recent one for Australia, and this match demonstrated both sides of the coin. Maxwell came through four cheap overs in the win over South Africa, but was beaten by Asalanka in the power play here, which meant Finch turned to Marcus Stoinis – only for Rajapaksa to collar him to death while Sri Lanka continued.
In all, four overs from Australia’s “fifth bowler” cost them 51 runs, almost exactly a third of Sri Lanka’s total. But the benefit of adding depth to their percussion was also apparent. A confident start to the openers, which have so far been lacking in the UAE, meant Maxwell could be sent in at number 3 to attack the spinners; and though he failed, Smith kept things going before Stoinis came out and knocked off 16 of seven balls to demonstrate his appetite for the finisher role. Mitchell Marsh, who didn’t have to bat or bowl and was rarely called up to the field, couldn’t have had the night’s work much easier.
Alan Gardner is deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick
Sources
2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/icc-men-s-t20-world-cup-2021-22-1267897/australia-vs-sri-lanka-22nd-match-group-1-1273733/match-report
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]