CRICKET LEGEND LOOKS FORWARD TO PIRELLI STADIUM DATE – News





FORMER Derbyshire and England cricketer Geoff Miller is looking forward to returning to Pirelli stadium for a special Sporting Dinner. Aside from cricket, Geoff’s greatest asset has been his ability to amuse his teammates with his hilariously dry northern wit, which he now brings to the after-dinner talk from his Chesterfield roots. He can be seen at the Pirelli Stadium on Thursday 25 November, along with comedian Ivan Brackenbury. Geoff spent 20 years on the professional cricket circuit, representing Derbyshire, Essex, Natal and England, traveling to all the major Test playing countries and playing with or against all the greats, admitting freely “I was not one of them”. He said: “I was a relatively dull bread and butter cricketer who was only selected on the team to let all the brilliant flair players perform in freedom.” What he lacked in talent, he made up for with humor. “I’ve always thought that both life and cricket are taken way too seriously and sometimes it’s necessary to see the funny side.” Thanks to the sport he played and the life he led, Geoff now has a whole host of hilarious anecdotes and stories about himself and his colleagues. Of course, cricket is not the only subject to be examined in his quest for entertainment. Geoff is now one of the most sought after speakers on the after dinner and motivational circuit and is booked for various types of corporate and corporate events, sports dinners and golf day dinners across the country and abroad. He said: “I find these events as stimulating as facing Michael Holding and Dennis Lillee, or bowling with Viv Richards and Ian Botham (whom I was on tour with for five years!” Geoff was appointed England Selector in 2000 and made a National Selector in 2008, leading a panel of four. His professionalism in the role coincided with the successes of the team that reached the number one position in the world in 2011. The Sporting Dinner will take place on Thursday 25 November and promises to be a fantastic evening for cricket and sports fans. The evening kicks off at 7pm and tickets are available for just £55 (VAT incl.) per person, with tables of 8, 10 or 12 guests, as well as individual tickets available on a shared table, with a four course meal included. You can download a booking form BY CLICKING HERE – return to it [email protected] with payment, or call 01283 565938 where we will gladly take the booking and payment.

