Emma Raducanu vs Ana Bogdan LIVE: Tennis Match Result and Score of Transylvania Open





Emma Raducanu takes first win since US Open Emma Raducanu secured her place in the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open by beating Ana Bogdan in straight sets on Thursday. On Tuesday, the 18-year-old took her first WTA win since her US Open victory last month, and followed it up with a 6-3 6-4 victory over her Romanian opponent, who played on home soil. Britain’s No1 Raducanu, whose father is a Romanian, was forced to fight in the first game in Cluj, earning three breakpoints en route to a combative serve. However, the second game was much easier for Raducanu, who scored an early break for love of a 2-0 lead. There was no room for complacency on the part of the Brit, however, and she showed this awareness by mixing up her game nicely in the third game and kicking off another with a clean serve and volley. Bogdan eventually came on the scoreboard with her own hold for 3-1, causing Raducanu to miss while also making the shot of the match so far a cross-court backhand winner who found the line. Raducanu then showed a neat net play in a hard-fought game, interrupting a clinical one-two serve and a drive-volley combination with a scream after he raised the game point. The teen would eventually hold on after being pushed across the field and pulled by her opponent’s varied shot depth. Bogdan showed more spirit as the set followed the serve, until a series of misses by the Romanian handed the first frame to Raducanu, 6-3. The US Open champion went on to take an immediate break at the start of the second set, which eventually set her on course for a straight-set win after 91 minutes on court and sparked a quarterfinal clash with Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk. Follow all the fallout from Emma Raducanus’s last-16 win against Ana Bogdan, below. Emma Raducanu 6-3 6-4 Ana Bogdan Show last update



1635433307 Report: Emma Raducanu 6-3 6-4 Ana Bogdan Alex PattleOctober 28, 2021 16:01 1635430773 Emma Raducanu 6-3 6-4 Ana Bogdan Sign up for our free sports newsletters for regular updates delivered straight to your inbox. Whether you want a weekly overview from our head football writer Miguel Delaney or you want a weekly sports overview from our sports editor Ben Burrows, or you want the latest tips for your Fantasy Football game from our regular expert Mark Critchley, you can sign up by clicking here click and scroll to the sports section. Alex PattleOctober 28, 2021 15:19 1635430570 Emma Raducanu 6-3 6-4 Ana Bogdan Raducanu is practicing her Romanian again to answer some questions on the track! Alex PattleOctober 28, 2021 15:16 1635430433 Emma Raducanu 6-3 6-4 Ana Bogdan Alex PattleOctober 28, 2021 15:13 1635430416 Emma Raducanu 6-3 6-4 Ana Bogdan Raducanu: It was so good to play a Romanian. I just loved playing against Ana, who is a great opponent. I’m just learning from every match, I don’t think I’m the final product yet. Alex PattleOctober 28, 2021 15:13 1635430220 Emma Raducanu 6-3 6-4 Ana Bogdan The easiest grab of the match for Raducanu! She clings to love to seal victory! 6-3 6-4, Raducanu is through to the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open. Alex PattleOctober 28, 2021 15:10 1635430036 Emma Raducanu * 6-3 5-4 Ana Bogdan A backhand sits nicely upright for Bogdan, who sends him into the corner. Raducanus reaction lasts well for a long time. 15-0. The Brit then frames one and is 30-0 to Bogdan. Bogdan is again sent on the run, side by side, but she eventually defeats Raducanu as the teen approaches the net. It’s a whipped forehand winner across the field! 40-0. A few rocket forehands from Raducanu put her at 40-15. A big serve from Bogdan and Raducanus backhand return is well wide. Bogdan insists to stay in this match! Alex PattleOctober 28, 2021 15:07 1635430035 Emma Raducanu * 6-3 5-4 Ana Bogdan A backhand sits nicely upright for Bogdan, who sends him into the corner. Raducanus reaction lasts well for a long time. 15-0. The Brit then frames one and is 30-0 to Bogdan. Bogdan is again sent on the run, side by side, but she eventually defeats Raducanu as the teen approaches the net. It’s a whipped forehand winner across the field! 40-0. A few rocket forehands from Raducanu put her at 40-15. A big serve from Bogdan and Raducanus backhand return is well wide. Bogdan insists to stay in this match! Alex PattleOctober 28, 2021 15:07 1635429788 Emma Raducanu 6-3 5-3 Ana Bogdan * Bogdan slips a forehand into the tram lines after a long rally. 15-0. Raducanu then tricks her running opponent with a forehand winner. 30-0. Bogdan gets on the scoreboard, but soon misses. 40-15. And there’s the handle! Raducanu lets Bogdan miss again and now leads 5-3. Alex PattleOctober 28, 2021 15:03 1635429497 Emma Raducanu * 6-3 4-3 Ana Bogdan It’s hard for Bogdan, she fought so hard to hold the serve, but in the end she broke again! Alex PattleOctober 28, 2021 14:58

