Field hockey ends season at number 3 Rutgers





Michigan State (7-7, 0-7 B1G) at No. 3 Rutgers (13-3, 5-2 B1G)

Date: Friday 29 Oct.

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Bauer Field Hockey Complex (Piscataway, NJ)

Watch: B1G+

Live stats: SIDEARM Stats

Remarks: Michigan State | Rutgers EAST LANSING, Mich. In the final game of the 2021 season, the Michigan State hockey team travels to Piscataway, NJ, on Friday, October 29 to meet No. 3 Rutgers. The Spartans will conclude the campaign at 2 p.m. Friday at the Bauer Field Hockey Complex, with the game streaming on B1G+. farewell to 2021 After dropping both games last weekend, MSU missed qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament next week. The Greens and Whites get into the game trying to take their first win in conference play and finish the season above .500. It will also be the 31st game MSU will play in the past nine months after playing its 16-game 2020 schedule in the spring of 2021. Friday will also be the final game in the careers of five graduating Spartans: fifth-year seniors Maddie Babineau , Cara Bonshak , Meredith Ross and Lia Sinisi , together with real senior Lori Mack . LAST TIME OFF Against the backdrop of Senior Day for Babineau, Bonshak, Mack, Ross and Sinisi, the Spartans fell to No. 7 Penn State in a 1-0 final on October 24. Despite a wide shot margin in favor of PSU, Michigan State was able to hold the game scoreless for the first 48 minutes, thanks in large part to senior goalkeeper Monique Jardell making 10 saves on 11 shots on target. Anna Simon gave the Nittany Lions the lead in the 49th minute from a penalty corner, and three late scoring opportunities from MSU were unsuccessful as PSU escaped with a win. SPARTANS AMONG NCAA STAT LEADERS Michigan State ranks sixth in the nation with 7.50 saves per game, a figure that also leads the Big Ten, while the team’s nine defensive saves are seventh and first in the conference nationally. The Spartans’ 2.50 goals per game are 18th in the NCAA, as is the team’s 2.50 average, while MSU’s 0.29 shutouts per game is 21st in the nation. On the individual side, Jardell is 15th nationally with a 0.770 save percentage and 31st with 4.70 saves per game. Senior Nienke Bloemsaat’s three defensive saves is currently 21st in Division I. SCOUTING RUTGERS The Scarlet Knights opened the season by winning eight of their first nine games and have now had to defeat 13 ranked opponents in 16 games. Milena Redlingshoefer accelerates Rutgers to nine assists and 21 points, while Lucy Bannatyne shares the team leader with Redlingshoefer on six goals in the campaign. Two-time Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week Gianna Glatz has 0.98 goals against average and maintained a save rate of 0.806, placing him in the top 10 nationally in both categories. Next Friday, RU will close the regular season with an October 31 game against Lafayette. SERIES HISTORY The all-time series between the two schools even stands at 8-8-1. After eight straight victories by the Spartans, the Scarlet Knights have had their last five encounters. In last season’s two matchups at Rutgers, RU eliminated the Spartans 2-0 on March 12, before winning 5-1 on March 14, despite Bloemsaat scoring a goal from a Merel Hanssen help out.

