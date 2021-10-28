Celebrating the spirit of cricket

Pakistan played India in their first match at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Their bowlers took wickets at the right time, limiting India to 151 runs despite India’s strong batting formation. Shaheen Afridi and others bowl extremely well. Pakistan is a young and inexperienced side. But the opening pair chased the goal without losing their wickets, allowing Pakistan to break the jinx against India.

Last month was difficult for Pakistan after New Zealand pulled out of its tour to Pakistan just minutes before the first match was due to start. England also decided to cancel his tour after New Zealand’s decision. It made Pakistani cricket fans angry and depressed. Pakistan’s players were also disappointed. But despite taking place just a month before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s players did not lose hope. These incidents seem to have bolstered their resolve, as evidenced by the first two games of the tournament.

The rivalry between Pakistan and India on the cricket pitch is legendary. A match between the two neighbors gets the most eyeballs and provides an adrenaline rush. Pakistan and India are not allowed to play against each other except in ICC tournaments. The absence of Pakistani players from the Indian Premier League and the cessation of the bilateral series with India is unfortunate. We saw Virat Kohlis’ graceful gesture after India’s defeat to Pakistan and everyone appreciated the camaraderie between him and Pakistan’s opening duo at the end of the match. This is what sportsmanship and the spirit of cricket is all about. Mohammad Rizwan tweeted his support for Mohammad Shami as he understands the pressures, struggles and sacrifices a player must endure for his country. Rizwan said Shami is one of the best bowlers in the world and should be respected: this game should bring people together, not divide. And this is why, when New Zealand left their Pakistan tour last month, their captain, Kane Williamson, had called it a real shame. As a player, he understood what Pakistan’s players must have been through.

On Tuesday, Pakistan defeated New Zealand in a match touted as a grudge match. To win two games in a row under the conditions Pakistan has faced discrimination from the ICC when it comes to test matches and other competitions to top cricket teams refusing to tour Pakistan shows the party’s resilience. They have proven to be a force to be reckoned with due to sheer hard work and talent. Of course, there are still many games to be played in the T20 World Cup, but the first two wins have given Pakistani fans something to celebrate after a long time.

The Pakistani Super League has clearly helped the youngsters. It has given them exposure to international players and coaches. From improving their field work to polishing their raw talent when it comes to bowling and batting, Pakistani players have come a long way. This competition has put young stars in the spotlight. Haris Rauf, who has a humble background, is a good example of this. Seeing him where he is now makes cricket special.

Sport should be above politics and favoritism. Sport unites people; it should be celebrated as such. The Big Three shouldn’t have a monopoly on the game just because they bring in the most income. All cricket teams work hard and want to give the best of the game. Cricket brings us both joy and heartbreak. We’ve witnessed some heartbreaking moments in our cricketing history, but even then we continue to watch the game, get excited when it goes well, and bite our nails, pull out our hair and wear our hearts on our sleeves when things don’t. Cricket is worth all the tears and celebrations.