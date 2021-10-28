MHS’ Stewart named District 2-6A Girls MVP





Midland High junior Sarah Stewart was named Girls’ Most Valuable Player on the All-District 2-6A Team just released for the fall team tennis season.

Midland Highs Gustavo Gonzalez earned Boys Freshman of the Year honors and Legacys Vivian Myers shared the Girls Newcomer of the Year award.

The girls’ singles first team included Stewart in the number 1 spot and Montserrat Salazar in the number 2 spot. Stewart and Salazar were also honored as the #1 girls’ doubles in the first team. All District 2-6A Team Tennis Team superlatives Co-Boys Most Valuable Players Griffin Sullivan, Abilene High; Nithin Reddy, Odessa High

Most Valuable Player Sarah Stewart, Midland High Boys Freshman of the Year Gustavo Gonzalez, Midland High Girls Freshman of the Year Madelyn Tipton, Wolfforth Frenship Boys Newcomer of the Year Davis Calhoun, San Angelo Central Co-Girls Newcomers of the Year Vivian Myers, Legacy; Jenna Vincent, San Angelo Central First team boys Singles 1. Griffin Sullivan, Abilene; Nithin Reddy, Odessa High; 2. Jayton Aston, Abilene; 3. James Wellborn, Abilene; 4. Landon Morris, Abilene; 5. Davis Calhoun, San Angelo Central; 6. Brent Wilcox, San Angelo Central; Carter Lyles, San Angelo Central Double 1. Sullivan-Aston, Abilene; 2. Wellborn-Morris, Abilene; 3. Ben Neie-Rolando Rivera, Abilene girls Singles 1. Sarah Stewart, Midland High; 2. Montserrat Salazar, Midland High; 3. Jenna Vincent, San Angelo Central; 4. Mia Smith, French; 5. Lauren McCombs, Frenship; 6. Ann White, San Angelo Central Double 1. Stewart-Salazar, Midland High; 2. Vincent-Karyssa Castillo, San Angelo Central; 3. Grace Craft – Kenzie King, San Angelo Central Mixed Doubles Cullen Honea-King, San Angelo Central; Patrick Rios-Paula GarciaPermian Second Team boys Singles 1. Camden Foreman, Midland High; 2. Ashton Schubert, Perm; Nate James, San Angelo Central; Carson Smith, French; 3. Cullen Honea, San Angelo Central; Dhruv Patel, Perm; Brent poster, French; 4. Grant McCombs, Frenship; 5. Rolando Rivera, Abilene; 6. Ben Neie, Abilene Double 1. Foreman-Cayden Carriger, Midland High; Sam Campassi-James, San Angelo Central; Poster-McCombs, Frenship; 2. Wilcox-Calhoun, San Angelo Central; Caleb Lambert-Ryder Smith, Frenship; 3. Andre Carrasco-Lyles, San Angelo Central girls Singles 1. Trinity Pfluger, San Angelo Central; Kaitlyn Tribe, Abilene High; Maddie Tipton, French; 2. Olivia Henderson, San Angelo Central; 3. Allison Lent, French; 4. Karyssa Castillo, San Angelo Central; 5. Taylor Nevitt, Abilene; 6. Selene Silva, Midland High; Hope Hancock, Frenship Double 1. Lent-McCombs, Frenship; 2. Halle Smith-Caelan Barbarick, Abilene; 3. Hancock-Sydney Norman, Frenship Mixed Doubles Tipton-Smith, Frenship Midland High Honorable Mention Boys Singles, 3. Gustavo Gonzalez; Boys Doubles, 3. Gustavo Gonzalez-Hudson McNeel; Girls Singles, 3. Shelby Wicker; 4. Paige Ptak; 5. Amy Anderson; Girls Doubles, 3. Ptak-Silva; Mixed Doubles, Lance Robertson-Silva

