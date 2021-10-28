Sports
Jonathan Toews strikes the wrong chords with Stan Bowman, Kyle Beach
As the hockey world collectively pondered his flaws and transgressions on Wednesday and took an important step toward improving his culture, Jonathan Toews sounded conversely stuck in time and ignorant of the mood of the day.
When addressing the media following the Blackhawks loss for Maple Leafs Toews’ first public comments since the sexual assault investigation concluded Tuesday and victim Kyle Beachs came into the limelight on Wednesday, the Hawks captain hit all the wrong strings.
Toew’s final impassioned defense of the now disgraced ex-general manager Stan Bowman was the worst of all, but his comments weren’t exactly commendable even before that point.
He first said he didn’t want to exonerate himself, but then promptly prioritized emphasizing that he knew nothing about former video coach Brad Aldrich’s attack on Beach until the following season, at which point Aldrich had finally left Chicago (but not yet). finished attacking other people).
Patrick Kane, speaking a few minutes earlier, led by Beach for comparison, said it was very brave of him to come out and make his name known to the world after all he’s been through.
Toews recalled hearing the story of a bunch of guys talking outside the Sutton Place Hotel on the Near North Side, where the Hawks were meeting before the start of their 2010-11 training camp. But even then, he didn’t really consider taking action.
I thought what I heard was the beginning and the end of it, Toews said. Not that it was a joke, but it was something that wasn’t taken super seriously at the time. I thought Brad [Aldrich] letting go or resigning from the organization was the way it was handled. For me, the water was under the bridge.
If I had somehow been more connected to the situation and known some of the more gory details of it, I’d say, yes, I certainly would have acted differently in my role as captain.
Toews described Beach as a jolly kid, the exact same term Kane used, who apparently knew Beach a little better than Toews, but focused more on the facts that Beach never spent too much time here in Chicago and that he wasn’t in touch. [with Beach] for quite some time.
As sentences of sympathy were circulated, Toew’s comments carried a subtle but perceptible tone of separation and self-preservation that took precedence over responsibility and remorse.
And Toew’s goal of preserving himself and those most influential in his career, which Beach, ruining his NHL dreams with a cover-up that made him feel like he didn’t exist, apparently wasn’t taken up when asked if his opinion about Bowman and also-deleted longtime director Al MacIsaac had changed this week. In this respect Toew’s ignorance shifted from subtle to explicit.
For me, Stan and Al, make any argument you want, they are not directly complicit in the activities that happened, Toews said.
I just know them as people, and I’ve had a long relationship and friendship with them as part of the Blackhawks family. People like Al and Stan have made the Blackhawks one of the special places to play hockey.
Regardless of the mistakes that may have been made, for someone like Stan, who has done so much for the Blackhawks and Al, to also lose everything they care about and their livelihood… I don’t understand how that makes it go away, to just remove them from existence and [say]That’s it, now never hear from them again.
(To clarify, the investigation found that Bowman and MacIsaac were indeed involved and complicit in the May 23, 2010 meeting in which Hawks Brass decided not to take action regarding Aldrich until three weeks later, after the Stanley Cup final. )
Kane and coach Jeremy Colliton also mentioned their own strong personal relationships with Bowman, but did so in a way that made it clear that they nevertheless understood Bowmans’ guilt in Beach’s tragedy.
Kane called Bowman’s resignation necessary and rightly so, albeit with some interspersed couching. Colliton said the actions described in the report were unacceptable and later apologized, unsolicited, for not being more specific about my sympathy and admiration for the bravery of the victims…especially Kyle Beach.
It’s up to us, in leadership positions, to do everything we can to protect those without power, Colliton added.
Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat, who was 12 years old in 2010, impressively didn’t hold back anywhere near the Hawks when asked about Bowmans’ departure, saying it was a change that had to happen and a good thing. that we broke up.
But despite Toews being the most powerful player in the Hawks locker room in both 2010 and 2021, he somehow seemed to miss the entire accountability memo.
Ultimately, Toew’s careless Wednesday interview will not cost him his place on the team, strip him of his captaincy or directly affect him in any significant way. Part of it is because of the aforementioned shortcomings of hockey cultures. Another part is that as the only player, Toews really wasn’t as culpable in the cover-up as his coaches and managers, despite his misguided defense of them.
However, in a day when the Hawks and the hockey community needed to show empathy and progress, Toews was disappointing and disturbing on both fronts.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/blackhawks/2021/10/28/22751091/jonathan-toews-stan-bowman-kyle-beach-blackhawks-sexual-assault-patrick-kane-jeremy-colliton
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]