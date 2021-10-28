Girls Tennis: Litchfield happy with second place

In tennis, where the lineup includes 10 players, that’s a lot of seniors.

However, the season ended, as did any in school history.

The Dragons will take home a second-place trophy from the state’s Class A team tournament at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center on Wednesday.

Litchfield lost to Breck 7-0 in the final after beating Providence Academy 6-1 in the semi-final.

It’s a great achievement, Draeger said. It’s really hard to put into words.

The amount of improvement our kids have made this year is unbelievable.

To come back with pretty much a whole new lineup and do this is unbelievable.

On Tuesday, Litch defeated Pine City 4-3 in arguably the closest, toughest win of the season. Although Draeger notes that there were many close, tough wins this year.

It (the Pine City game) was absolute stress, Draeger said. It was two hours of very intense, stressful tennis.

All three doubles went into three sets in that one set, with Litchfield winning two. The winning run came from fourth singles player Isla Dille, a seventh grader. Litchfield also has a ninth-grader, Karlee Prahl in the lineup.

Again, that (Pine City win) was a credit to our kids, Draeger said. We handled these situations better than I could have ever imagined.

Providence Academy produced a more comfortable final score, but Draeger said that was close and hard-fought too.

Kylie Michels won in three sets at number 2 singles, beating Gabriella Noren 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. At number 3 singles, Karlee Prahl defeated Koralyn Horstman 7-5, 4-6, 10-5.

Then came the Breck game. Breck won his first state championship since 2013, and the third in school history. The Mustangs also won state in 1996. Breck advanced by beating Fairmont 7-0 in the semifinals.

Against Litchfield, the Mustangs won in straight sets, except for No. 2 doubles. There, the Dragons Taylor Draeger and Olivia Olson fell to Emily Lin and Amelia Bras 2-6, 6-0, 14-12.

It is the second time that Litchfield has finished second. The Dragons came in second in 2018, losing to Blake in the final. Blake is now in Class AA. Litchfield finished third in 2019 and won the consolation championship in 2017.

Draeger owes a supportive community and hardworking, talented athletes.

We have a very good community that supports tennis, Draeger said.

He said former players came in to play against the Dragons to get them ready for state.

We have the kind of girls that people like to be around, Draeger said. It’s a very good culture.

In the game for third place, Providence Academy defeated Fairmont 4-3. In the fifth place match, Rochester defeated Lourdes Pine City 5-2. Lourdes defeated Morris/Chokio-Alberta 6-1 and Pine City defeated Crookston 6-1 in the consolation semi-final.

The state’s individual Class A tournament kicks off Thursday at 8 a.m. at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

In singles, Litchfield’s Ryanna Steinhaus will face Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Packer in the first round and Montevideo’s Emily Brace will face Lydia Delich of Eveleth-Gilbert Area.

In doubles, the duo Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, consisting of Hannah Helms and Elise Duncan, will face Belle Plaines Courtney Eppen and Josie Schmidt. New London Spicers Izzy Schmiesing and Delaney Hanson play Ellie Pirtle and Petra Lyon van Breck. And Litchfield’s Kylie Michels and Britney Prahl play Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette of Eveleth-Gilbert Area. The game will conclude on Friday with the championship rounds.

singles

(1) Ellie Pirtle, B, def. Ryanna Steinhaus 6-2, 6-1 (2) Aditi Nadkami, B, ver. Kylie Michels 6-4, 6-3 (3) Ava Warford, B, fl. Karlee Prahl 6-3, 6-0 (4) Margot Gagerman, B, Isla Dille 6-2, 6-2

doubles

(1) Petra Lyon / Witt Mehbod, B, def. Britney Prahl / Lauren Erickson 6-2, 6-1 (2) Emily Lin / Amelia Bras, B, def. Taylor Draeger / Olivia Olson 2-6, 6-0, 14-12 (3) Ava Jeffe / Christiana Radichel, B, vert. Kaitlyn Palmer/Sophie Stilwell 6-2, 6-3.

singles

(1) Ryanna Steinhaus, L, def. Annika Harberts Ott 6-3, 6-4 (2) Kylie Michels, L, ver. Gabriella Noren 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 (3) Karlee Prahl, L, ver. Koralyn Horstman 7-5, 4-6, 10-5 (4) Isla Dille, L, def. Delaney Flanigan 6-1, 6-2.

doubles

(1) Britney Prahl/Lauren Erickson, L, def. Emma Speier/Elizabeth Langhus 6-3, 6-3 (2) Olivia Eck/Katelyn Clements, PA, def. Taylor Draeger/Olivia Olson 6-4, 6-2 (3) Kaitlyn Palmer/Sophie Stilwell, L, fl. Ella Flynn/Marie Heyda 6-0, 6-1