



AUS vs SL: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report of Dubai International Cricket Stadium – ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22. Australia and Sri Lanka will face each other in an upcoming match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The match AUS vs SL will take place on October 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams are part of Group 1 in the tournament. Australia defeated South Africa in their previous game of the tournament, their first match of the Super 12 round. South Africa batted first in the game and lost their openers cheaply. Later one-down Aiden Markram hit 40 runs for the team. South Africa eventually reached 118-9 in 20 overs. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup: David Warner is a class act Shane Warne says Warner will undoubtedly play in Australia as XI Later, Australia quickly lost their openers. However, middle-order batsman Steve Smith hit 35 runs. Later, Marcus Stoinis scored undefeated 24 and Matthew Wade went undefeated 15. After Australia lost 5 wickets for 81, these two batsmen were able to do their innings well and score the winning runs for the team. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup: Twitter reacts as Australia opens their account in Super 12 stage with win over South Africa Talk about Sri Lanka, the team defeated Bangladesh in their previous meeting. Bangladesh batted first in the game to score 171-4. Mohammad Naib scored 62, while Mushfiqur Rahim scored an unbeaten 57. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup: bit concerned, top order was a bit related to Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka Later, the Sri Lanka-opener was unable to score many runs. Kusal Parera came out for 1 while Pathum Nissanka scored 24. However, with Charith Asalanka’s unbeaten 80 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 53 runs, Sri Lanka managed to win the match by 5 wickets in just 18.5 overs. Now, after winning the opening game, Australia takes 3rd place in the Group 1 points table with 2 points. On the other hand, Sri Lanka takes 2nd place with 2 points and a better net run rate than Australia. Below we take a look at the weather forecast and field report from Dubai International Cricket Stadium for AUS vs SL match. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup: That number 3 position was an Achilles heel for us Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur AUS vs SL: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report of Dubai International Cricket Stadium – ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 The match between Australia and Sri Lanka in 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will take place on October 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The competition takes place in the evening. According to weather.com, the temperature of the city of Dubai in the UAE on October 28 will be 32 degrees during the day and drop to 25 degrees at night. Also Read: T20 World Cup Sri Lanka Squad, Schedule, Date, Time and Venue The sky is clear and there is only a 6% chance of rain. The humidity will be about 69%. Dubai International Stadium has seen totals between 140-160 in recent matches. The 1st inning average score in the stadium is 143 while the 2nd inning average score is 122 in T20Is. During the last game of T20 World Cup 2021 in the stadium, West Indies placed a total of 140+ who were easily chased by South Africa. Spinners are well helped in the stadium. The dew factor will be an advantage for the team that bats second.

