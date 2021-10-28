Women’s tennis closes fall season in Louisville





CHICAGO The final stop for DePaul women’s tennis on his fall tournament tour begins Friday in Louisville, Ky. The Cardinals will host the Louisville Tennis Classic October 29-31 at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. It will be a four-team, hidden-duals format with coach Marisa Arce and her Blue Demons taking on players from the host school, Middle Tennessee State and Ball State. The DePaul doubles team of Lenka Antonijevic and Yuliya Kizelbasheva advanced to the ITA Super Regional in Columbus, Ohio, bringing a 7-4 record over the weekend. They split a few doubles matches in the Super Regional. The Louisville tandem of Rhea Verma and Andrea Di Palma is ranked number 16 in the nation in the ITA Preseason Top 60 and advanced to the semifinals of the ITA Ohio Valley Regional. In singles, Di Palma made the Preseason Top 125 at number 115. Middle Tennessee, host of the ITA Ohio Valley Regional, records four consecutive singles consolation victories. The Blue Raiders also won two of their three consolation matches in doubles at ITA Regional. Ball State, who also competed in the ITA Ohio Valley Regional, will look to continue their strong performance in that tournament. Ball State cardinals took a doubles win, letting five different players win their respective singles matches. Blue Demon freshmen Eleanor Nobbs has gone 7-2 so far in the fall season while Marija Jovicic state 4-4. She has also collaborated with Maddie Yergler for a 3-2 point in doubles. Summaries and results can be found at depaulbluedemons.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://depaulbluedemons.com/news/2021/10/28/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-closes-out-fall-season-at-louisville.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos