Emma Raducanu defeats Ana Bogdan to reach Transylvania Open quarters | Tennis

A few days after successfully enduring tension, frustration and inexperience to secure her first-ever WTA win, Emma Raducanu returned to the BT Arena much more relaxed and at ease. It was reflected in a much less stressful day on the pitch, as she served extremely well and imposed her more powerful weapons on a tough but inferior opponent, beating Romania’s Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca.

The win marked Raducanus’ 25th win of the year in all competitions, with just seven losses, and she has now reached her second quarter-final at tour level. She will then face fellow teen and childhood rival Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, who coolly went past Germany’s Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-4.

Following her win, a five-minute on-court interview followed in which Raducanu revealed that instead of keeping it in her front room at home, the replica trophy she will eventually receive for her US Open win will be sent to the LTAs National Tennis Center. where it will be displayed. If you want to see it, it’s at the NTC, she said. I just think the LTA has done so much for me, and I wanted them to have it as a sign and a big thank you for all they’ve done, get me through the young ages. They took control of my development. So it’s a small gift.

Thursday’s hurdle came in the form of world No. 106 Bogdan, a fast, durable athlete with a sweet backhand. They competed in front of just over 100 tournament staff and sponsors who politely applauded both players, a consideration they wouldn’t have afforded to many other foreign-born players.

On the run, she came out with shots that sometimes landed on the baseline, Raducanu said. I was like How does she get the ball back? But I think I managed to stay patient and keep going and in the end I thought I did pretty well. And overall, I think my service helped me quite a bit in this match.

After a difficult opening serve game, Raducanus delivered a consistent, deep return 3-0 lead. Raducanu was not clear throughout the set; she struggled with timing on her forehand at times, and Bogdan’s defense made a lot of mistakes. However, she played the game on her terms, dictating from the baseline, and serving well in most of the tight quarters. After holding the opening break for the entire set, Raducanu served the set out of love.

Marta Kostyuk, who will face Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open, is a well-known opponent from the junior era. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Raducanu got an early break and a 2-0 lead in the second set before losing three games in a row, but she remained calm the entire time. The deciding game of the match followed at 3-3, the intensity skyrocketing as Raducanu controlled the exchanges and Bogdan efficiently countered. In the end, it was the Brit who was solid in the baseline crushing a series of crosscourt backhands to break. She lost one point in her last two service games, rounding out an outstanding day of serving with 83% first serve points won and 72% first serve.

A fascinating match awaits Raducanu in her first quarterfinal at a WTA tour event, as she takes on a talented contemporary in Kostyuk. The 19-year-old Ukrainian, also born in 2002 but five months earlier in June, was the first of their generation to break through when she reached the third round of the 2018 Australian Open at the age of 15.

Many years ago, the couple participated in the same Tennis Europe events as children. While Kostyuk remembers facing a team from Great Britain with Raducanu under 12, Raducanu just remembers Kostyuk absolutely destroyed me every single time in the juniors. In their most high profile match, Kostyuk and her partner, Kamilla Bartone, defeated Raducanu and Holly Fisher 6-2, 6-1 in 51 minutes in the Les Petits As under-14s final.

When Kostyuk competed in the 2018 Australian Open, Raducanu didn’t even rank high enough to compete in the junior event. Kostyuk is progressing well enough on her own and she is close to breaking through the top 50, but that they have to meet Raducanu, the grand slam champion as pros first, is a reflection of how each player makes their own way to the top of the table. has sports.

She played full-time and practiced on the road from a very young age, Raducanu said. She has developed many skills to do that. I came from behind and overtook this year. But I think she’s a great mover and a great athlete. The competition will be quite different as we have both come a long way since that young age. I look forward to going out.