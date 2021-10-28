Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor shrouded in secrecy about completing Matt Nagy vs. 49ers

The Bears are about to have special teams coordinator Chris Tabor lead the team against the 49ers on Sunday, and he was already in full head coach mode during his press conference Thursday morning.

One of the many questions Tabor dodged was what his coaching style will be when it comes to overarching matchday decisions, such as whether he will go for it on the fourth downs. His 10 minutes on the mic were just as irritating as Coach Matt Nagy’s sessions lately.

If I told you how I really feel about everything, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise [on game day]Tabor said. So I guess I’ll just have to finish that one.

Another tantalizing mystery for the 49ers to ponder. They’ll have to study the 2001 Culver-Stockton College Wildcats to get a glimpse of Tabors trends. In nearly three decades of coaching in high school, college and the pros, that was Tabors’ one season as head coach.

And he actually did quite well. The Wildcats went 6-5 in NAIA play, recording their first winning season in 25 years and breaking the school record for points in a season. You should have seen the 54-21 thump they put on William Jewell College.

Since the Bears are 30th in the NFL with 14.4 points per game, maybe they could borrow a page of what worked so well for Tabors Eagles.

I’ve learned things from learning to line the field to ordering the equipment to leading a team and handling different situations, Tabor said. I’ve had a little taste of that, and if something ever happens, you always feel like you’re prepared for what happened in the past.

It seems unlikely that much of that experience will translate to coaching an NFL game 20 years later, but maybe Tabor has a great pre-game speech he’s been waiting for.

He had no interest in discussing his current duties as head coach, preferring to stick with his usual job of special teams not going great and insisting that Nagy is still directing the Bears despite him being tested positive for coronavirus and had to work remotely.

As Tabor depicted it, Nagy still does almost all of his normal duties, except directing. Nagy said he watches live via an iPad.

Nagy said on Wednesday he had no idea how soon he would be back, meaning he had yet to test negative. He has to do this twice, 24 hours apart, to get permission to rejoin the team. If that doesn’t happen on Sunday, Tabor will fill in for him.

Most of the basics remain the same. Tabor isn’t about to switch back to Andy Dalton as quarterback or call back from Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor or anything like that.

But he will oversee much that will be new to him. Hell is in charge of timeouts, challenges and big decisions like going for it in fourth place or doing a trick play in a crucial spot.

If that ever came up, you’ve always prepared yourself for it all your life, Tabor said. I’ve seen a lot of football matches and thought about that sort of thing, so if it ever comes up, put yourself in a good position to help the team.