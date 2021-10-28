Sports
Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor shrouded in secrecy about completing Matt Nagy vs. 49ers
The Bears are about to have special teams coordinator Chris Tabor lead the team against the 49ers on Sunday, and he was already in full head coach mode during his press conference Thursday morning.
One of the many questions Tabor dodged was what his coaching style will be when it comes to overarching matchday decisions, such as whether he will go for it on the fourth downs. His 10 minutes on the mic were just as irritating as Coach Matt Nagy’s sessions lately.
If I told you how I really feel about everything, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise [on game day]Tabor said. So I guess I’ll just have to finish that one.
Another tantalizing mystery for the 49ers to ponder. They’ll have to study the 2001 Culver-Stockton College Wildcats to get a glimpse of Tabors trends. In nearly three decades of coaching in high school, college and the pros, that was Tabors’ one season as head coach.
And he actually did quite well. The Wildcats went 6-5 in NAIA play, recording their first winning season in 25 years and breaking the school record for points in a season. You should have seen the 54-21 thump they put on William Jewell College.
Since the Bears are 30th in the NFL with 14.4 points per game, maybe they could borrow a page of what worked so well for Tabors Eagles.
I’ve learned things from learning to line the field to ordering the equipment to leading a team and handling different situations, Tabor said. I’ve had a little taste of that, and if something ever happens, you always feel like you’re prepared for what happened in the past.
It seems unlikely that much of that experience will translate to coaching an NFL game 20 years later, but maybe Tabor has a great pre-game speech he’s been waiting for.
He had no interest in discussing his current duties as head coach, preferring to stick with his usual job of special teams not going great and insisting that Nagy is still directing the Bears despite him being tested positive for coronavirus and had to work remotely.
As Tabor depicted it, Nagy still does almost all of his normal duties, except directing. Nagy said he watches live via an iPad.
Nagy said on Wednesday he had no idea how soon he would be back, meaning he had yet to test negative. He has to do this twice, 24 hours apart, to get permission to rejoin the team. If that doesn’t happen on Sunday, Tabor will fill in for him.
Most of the basics remain the same. Tabor isn’t about to switch back to Andy Dalton as quarterback or call back from Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor or anything like that.
But he will oversee much that will be new to him. Hell is in charge of timeouts, challenges and big decisions like going for it in fourth place or doing a trick play in a crucial spot.
If that ever came up, you’ve always prepared yourself for it all your life, Tabor said. I’ve seen a lot of football matches and thought about that sort of thing, so if it ever comes up, put yourself in a good position to help the team.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2021/10/28/22751318/chris-tabor-coach-chicago-bears-matt-nagy-covid-interim-acting-49ers-week-7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]