Burn calories on the tennis court | get fit





Once you’ve learned your forehand, backhand and serve, you’re ready for a match. But it takes concentration and repetition to perfect your moves!

SAN ANTONIO Game, set, match! Ready to play tennis? For less than $8, you can polish up your swing at the McFarlin Tennis Center. It offers 22 floodlit lanes with a pro shop, lockers, showers and a variety of services. Pablo Hours uses the lanes a lot for lessons. He is the director of PH-MetaTennis. He coaches people of all ages, from young children to seniors. Anyone can play and it’s a sport for life, Hours said. Uren said that tennis is an activity that trains your whole body. You work on your core, you work on your legs, Hours said. But most importantly, the most important muscle you are working is your brain! Once you’ve learned your forehand, backhand and serve, you’re ready for a match. But it takes concentration and repetition to perfect your moves! It’s easy to learn if you put in the time and do it consistently, Hours said. Like most forms of exercise, tennis can also be a great stress reliever. You think of nothing else, just chasing and hitting the tennis ball, Hours said. If you are interested in classes, you can call Pablo Hours at 210-355-2282 and leave a message. You can also reach him on Instagram @pablo_hours or send an email to [email protected] The McFarlin Center courts are open seven days a week. Courts can be reserved for corporate tennis events and open tennis. Reservations and payments can be made by telephone on 210-207-5357. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

