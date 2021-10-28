Three Bears Named on ASUN All-Conference List





Atlanta, GA. Central Arkansas women’s soccer adds another swathe of accolades after the season as ASUN unveils its All-Conference teams on Thursday afternoon. The Bears had two representatives on the All-Conference First Team, with one newcomer making the All-Freshmen Team. Emma Hawkins and Gracie Hair Representing UCA in the league’s first team, while Adley Barham impressed enough to be named one of the league’s top freshmen. The 2021 list marks the first time since 2018 that UCA has claimed multiple All-Conference First Team slots. “We’ve had several players who have had meritorious seasons in my opinion, but it’s great to see some of our players getting the recognition they deserve,” said Head Coach. Jeremy Bishop noticed. “Congratulations to Emma and Gracie for the All-Conference accolades. These two have been a tremendous contributor to us and they’ve done an incredible job getting us to this point.” Hawkins, who was an All-Southland performer in the first two years of collegiate football, adds a third all-conference wink to her resume after leading ASUN in goals (13), assists (7) and points (33) in the Bears’ first season in the premier league. In addition, the junior striker had the second most goals in ASUN play with the second most winning goals in that period. With her game-winner against Bellarmine, Hawkins tied the UCA single-season record for points in a season, scoring her 33rd in the overtime game. Hawkins was honored as Player of the Week three times by the league, the most in the ASUN during the regular season. On the other side of the ball, Hair was named to the First Team as a defender, helping UCA to seven shutouts in the season. Of those seven, five came up against ASUN enemies, the second most in the league. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native also scored a couple of goals and two assists from the back line, totaling six points over the season. Both of Hair’s goals came in the same week, as the senior scored against Jacksonville State before hitting the game winner against North Alabama. For her efforts, she was named ASUN Defensive Player of the Week on October 12. Barham, another defenseman, earned the honors as a freshman after starting all 17 games during the regular season, with 1,234 minutes on the field, the team’s fourth most minutes. She made a huge contribution to the team’s seven clean sheets, preventing attacking attackers from getting a clean look at goal. Native Maumelle, Ark., who routinely played over 60 minutes, proved to be a crucial piece for the Bears, who came second in the ASUN West in their first season in the league. “Our freshman class has contributed a lot this season, several of them have made big minutes for us this season,” Bishop said of Barham. Adley had an important role for us in the rear, so congratulations to her, she very much deserves this honor.” UCA will face Kennesaw State in the ASUN Championship quarterfinals on Friday. Game time against the Owls is 3 p.m. CT. Player of the Year: Louise Lillback, FGCU

Defensive Player of the Year: Shelby Craft, Lipscomb

Goalkeeper of the Year: CJ Graham, Lipscomb

Freshman of the Year: Nerea De Diego, Eastern Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Kevin O’Brien, Lipscomb ASUN First Team All Conference Pos Name School cl. residence Important GK CJ Graham lip comb NS. Swannanoa, North Carolina Nurse NS Gracie Hair Central Arkansas sr. Tulsa, Oklahoma. Health service manager. NS Kajsa Lang FGCU NS. Kalmar, Sweden International Business NS Madison Ellis Freedom jr. Keller, Texas NS Close pendant lip comb So. Alpharetta, Ge. m Ashley Labbe FGCU NS. Lake Worth, Florida. practice science m Ebony Clarke Kennesaw St. So. Richmond, British Columbia, Canada m Shelby Craft lip comb So. Frisco, Texas practice science *F Louise Lillback FGCU So. Stockholm, Sweden communication f Emma Hawkins Central Arkansas jr. Forney, Texas practice science f Thai Reiss North Florida sr. Curitiba, Brazil Sports management * – denotes unanimous selection for the All-Conference First Team ASUN Second Team All-Conference Item. Name School cl. residence Important GK Randi PalaciosI placeholder image Freedom sr. Ashburn, Va. NS Leah Scarpellic FGCU So. Brick, New Jersey Integrated investigations NS Eden Skyers Jacksonville NS. London, England NS Erin Miller Kennesaw St. jr. Marietta, Ge. NS Lauren Weiss North Florida NS. Green Cove Springs, Florida. m Nerea De Diego EKU NS. Castro Urdiales, Cantabria, Spain m Kendall Higgs Kennesaw St. sr. Loxahatchee, Florida. Integrative studies m Cami Rogers lip comb jr. Pratville, Ala. Marketing m Kendra Hoffman North Florida sr. Trinity, Fla. f Kasey Jamieson Freedom sr. Lansing, Mich. practice science f Maddy Oliver Freedom So. Falls Church, Va. f Molly Grant lip comb So. Plainfield, ill. ASUN All-freshmen team Item. Name School residence Important m Nerea De Diego EKU Urdiales, Cantabria, Spain *M Olivia Lindstedt FGCU Gluumslove, Sweden Business NS Adley Barham Central Arkansas Maumele, Ark. practice science f Gretta Gunn EKU West Chester, Ohio m Rosa Horskjaer FGCU Copenhagen, Denmark f Selma Fohrer Jacksonville Krefeld, Germany m Eden Skyers Jacksonville London, England Psychology f You have rainwater Kennesaw St. Kennesaw, Ge. Psychology NS Aila Swinton Kennesaw St. Gulf Breeze, Florida. NS Allyna Thurston North Florida Casselberry, Florida. NS Lauren Weiss North Florida Green Cove Springs, Florida. m Kyleigh Thelen Stetson Oviedo, Florida. * – denotes unanimous selection for the All-Freshmen Team

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ucasports.com/news/2021/10/28/womens-soccer-three-bears-named-to-asun-all-conference-list.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos