Kozal named B1G Goalkeeper of the Year as four Spartans earn postseason honors

EAST LANSING, Michigan –Four Michigan state women’s soccer players have won the Big Ten post-season awards, as the league announced Thursday afternoon.

Junior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal was named the Big Ten’s Goalkeeper of the Year and was a first-team All-Big Ten roster for the Spartans. Fifth year ahead Ava Cook and senior defender Samantha White were named Second Team All-Big. In addition, fifth year Beautiful Jodzis was a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree, one of 13 selected by the league.

This was the first-ever Goalkeeper of the Year honor to be awarded to a member of the Spartans and MSU’s first positional player of the year since 2008, when Lauren Heyboer was the Offensive Player of the Year. Kozal’s first-team selection was Michigan State’s first since Mary Katherine Fiebernitz in 2015. The last Spartan to earn second-team honors was Jamie Cheslik in 2017.

“Individual recognition is often a byproduct of the team’s ability to perform and achieve results,” says MSU head coach Jeff Hosler said. “This team has been fantastic all year and to finish in the top four at a conference this strong is really impressive.”

Kozal, a native of Ada, finished the regular season with her 48e career start, which saw the Spartans start three consecutive seasons in the net. Kozal has had a memorable career for the Spartans and only gets better. This season, she finished second in the Big Ten with a goal at an average of .0495, a figure that is also on track to set a season and career record for a Spartan goalkeeper. She has a total of 1,590 minutes in goal and has accumulated 75 saves, with the highest save percentage in the Big Ten (0.862). Her seven regular season shutouts were the third most in the conference, and she was second in saves per game with 4.41.

“I’ve been saying for weeks that I thought Kozal was the best goalkeeper in the league and that it is very deserved to see her recognized as such,” said Hosler. “She is a very skilled shot stopper, great in traffic and will hold most things thrown at her. She is also an excellent leader and eager to learn.”

As a member of the Spartans, Cook led the team in the regular season in goals (7), assists (3), points (17) and match-winning goals (3). She is second in the Big Ten in shots with 70, averaging 4.38 per game, and is on track to finish fourth in school history in one season of shots. She is fourth in the conference with 27 shots on target and 1.69 shots on target per game.

Cook is from Battle Creek. Michigan, and played her first four years of collegiate football at Grand Valley State University. She was a member of the Lakers’ 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 GLIAC championship title teams and won a national championship with the team in 2019. She is the current active NCAA leader in goals scored with 82 and counting.

“Ava has been our most impactful striker and is our leading goalscorer and opportunity creator,” noted Hosler. “She’s skilled, cunning and tough as they come. I think she’s just starting to settle in at this level and she’s got some great football ahead of her this post season.”

A native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, White has been a leading force for the Spartan defense throughout her career. She has started every game of her Green & White career, a current total of 66 games. White was on the field for a total of 1,452 minutes this regular season, the most minutes of all field players. She is part of a Spartan backfield that has scored just 12 goals from opponents, the third least in the league and 29 goals.e in the NCAA.

“The first day of the preseason, I asked Sam to take on an integral role and lead our backline,” Hosler said. “She has done that incredibly well in every way. Sam is a great one-on-one defender, aggressive, tough and can get into a gear that few central defenders can.”

The Big Ten also recognized 13 Sportsmanship Award honors. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behaviour. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of sports competition. Fifth year defender Beautiful Jodzis earned the Sportsmanship Award for the Spartans.

“Bella is all class,” Hosler said. “She plays hard and respects the game. She came back to be part of something bigger and she helped create that opportunity in a special way.”

Purdue’s Sarah Griffith was the Big Ten’s Forward of the Year, while Rutgers won the Midfielder, Defender and Freshman of the Year awards, which were awarded to Frankie Tagliaferri, Gabby Provenzano and Riley Tiernan respectively. Scarlet Knights head coach Mike O’Neill was named Coach of the Year.

The fourth-seeded Spartans will host the fifth-seeded Iowa in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 PM at DeMartin Stadium. This marks the first Big Ten Tournament appearance for women’s soccer at Michigan State since 2011. The Green & White boasted an undefeated conference-free season and best finish since 2011, and will host a Big Ten Tournament game in Michigan for the first time since 2011. East Lansing. 2002.

2021 Women’s Soccer All-Big Ten Teams

All-Big First Team

Forward

Sarah Griffith, Purdue

Amirah Ali, Rutgers

Riley Tiernan, Rutgers

midfield

Raleigh Loughman, Michigan

Sam Coffey, Penn State

Emily Mathews, Purdue

Frankie Tagliaferri, Rutgers

Defense

Alia Martin, Michigan

Kerry Abello, Penn State

Gabby Provenzano, Rutgers

goalkeeper

Lauren Kozal , state of Michigan

All-Big Second Team

Forward

Nicki Hernandez, Michigan

Ava Cook , state of Michigan

Ally Schlegel, Penn State

midfield

Sarah Stratigakis, Michigan

Sophia Boman, Minnesota

Becci Fluchel, Rutgers

Natalie Viggiano, Wisconsin

Defense

Sara Wheaton, Iowa

Samantha White , state of Michigan

Skylurr Patrick, Purdue

goalkeeper

Marisa Bova, Purdue

Third Team

Forward

Alyssa Walker, Iowa

Kailyn Dudukovich, Ohio State

Kayla Fischer, Ohio State

midfield

Avery Lockwood, Indiana

Hailey Rydberg, Iowa

Reagan Raabe, Nebraska

Josie Aulicino, Northwest

Grace Walsh, Purdue

Defense

Anna Aehling, Indiana

Aidan McConnell, Wisconsin

Macy Monticello, Wisconsin

goalkeeper

Meagan McClelland, Rutgers

All-Big Ten Freshman Team

Forward

Sarah Weber, Nebraska

Kailyn Dudukovich, Ohio State

Riley Tiernan, Rutgers*

midfield

Sydney Masur, Indiana

Addie Bundy, Iowa*

Avery Kalitta, Michigan

Kylie Daigle, Rutgers

Defense

Sydney Jones, Ohio State

Kassidy Banks, Rutgers

Aidan McConnell, Wisconsin

goalkeeper

Jamie Gerstenberg, Indiana

Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Meredith Johnson-Monfort, Illinois

Sydney Masur, Indiana

Riley Whitaker, Iowa

Alexis Hogarth, Maryland

Skylar Anderson, Michigan

Beautiful Jodzis , state of Michigan

Megan Gray, Minnesota

Olivia Brown, Nebraska

Bailey Kolinski, Ohio State

Kerry Abello, Penn State

Skylar Giacobetti, Purdue

Shea Holland, Rutgers

Gabby Green, Wisconsin

Big Ten Attacker of the Year:Sarah Griffith, Purdue

Big Ten Midfielder of the Year:Frankie Tagliaferri, Rutgers

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year:Gabby Provenzano, Rutgers

Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year: Lauren Kozal , state of Michigan

Big Ten Freshman of the Year:Riley Tiernan, Rutgers

Big Ten Coach of the Year:Mike O’Neill, Rutgers

* – Unanimous selection