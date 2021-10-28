Murray: I’ll break through it again | ATP tour





Andy Murray thinks it’s only a matter of time before he breaks through again and makes a deep run at a tournament after falling in the second round of the Erste Bank Open on Wednesday against #NextGenATP Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. 18-year-old Alcaraz exacted revenge on the former world No. 1, 6-3, 6-4 after falling against him in Indian Wells earlier this month. But the Scot felt he showed more than enough in the two-hour, six-minute game to suggest he was on the right track. “I’m not always going to lose in the second and third rounds of tournaments. I’ll get better and I’ll improve and I’ll break through in a week or two weeks or a few months,” said Murray. “It will happen. Of course I would like it to go faster than it is. “But he played extremely well and he’s a top young player and if you make unforced one-digit mistakes by playing that way and with the strength he has, it’s going to be difficult… If I continue down that path and become a a little more consistency, a little more clinical and a little more brutal, I’m going to win more and have some deep runs, but it’s hard. “The draw was difficult, I played in some difficult tournaments. The draw was stacked here [in Vienna]. There were no easy matches here. It will happen sooner rather than later, I think.” The 46-time touring champion opened his campaign in Vienna with a win over Nitto ATP Finals hopeful Hubert Hurkacz. It was a sweet revenge after falling on the Pole twice already this year. It was his first Top 10 win since beating Alexander Zverev at the Western & Southern Open last August. Other wins over Frances Tiafoe in a three-hour, 45-minute thriller in Antwerp last week have only increased Murray’s faith. “I beat a man two days ago who is in the Top 10 in the world, made it to the semi-finals at Wimbledon this year and won an ATP Masters 1000 this year,” Murray said of Hurkacz. “Alcaraz had a great run at the US Open and I had a good win over him. “I’ve had some good games against some top players who have made great runs in these events, so I don’t really know why I would think I couldn’t do that again. I kind of look at those matches and think if Hurkacz can make it to the semi-finals at Wimbledon, why isn’t that possible?” Murray, a two-time champion in Vienna, has set a 13-11 record this season, including a quarter-final in Metz. He also pushed third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in the opening round of the US Open.

