Halep triumphs over Ruse in all-Romanian derby, Kontaveit’s hot streak continues in Cluj-Napoca





Number 1 seeded Simona Halep enjoyed a great homecoming at the Transylvania Open, beating Romanian compatriot Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-2 in 73 minutes in the first round. She followed Anett Kontaveit’s own straight-sets opener after the No. 2 seed extended her indoor winning streak to 11, beating qualifier Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 7-5. Halep has now won all 14 of her encounters with fellow Romanians in the WTA main draw. Indeed, her record against her compatriots at all professional levels is a dominant 31-4. Three of the losses occurred on the ITF World Tour between 2006-09, and the fourth was a defeat to Sorana Cirstea in the 2010 Cincinnati qualifiers. Against Ruse, the 30-year-old took on one of the new generation of Romanians inspired by her achievements. Ruse captured her first WTA title in Hamburg in July, backed it up with a run to the Palermo final that same month and broke the Top 100 in August. Match management: The start of the match promised a hard-fought clash. Halep had to survive four deuces and one breakpoint to hold on to her opening serve game as Ruse unleashed her powerful foundations. But after coming through that struggle, the former world No. 1 skyrocketed when Ruse dropped out. Halep’s service was particularly good. She won 83% of her first service points and shot six aces, but didn’t see another break point after that first game. Faults, and a total of six double faults, were all too common for World No. 85 Russian. The second set also culminated with one extended deuce game as the 23-year-old, trailing 2-4, battled to avert the double break. She couldn’t. Halep came into that game alone with two phenomenal passes, the second of which sealed the break and essentially sealed the game. Next up for Halep is Varvara Gracheva. Kontaveit extends indoor streak to 11 against Krunic Kontaveit has already won two WTA 500 indoor trophies this fall, in Ostrava and Moscow. She has won 22 of her last 24 games, declining to an outdoor hard court title in Cleveland before the US Open, results that have placed her in contention for the final open spot at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara. Kontaveit must win this week’s tournament in Cluj-Napoca to secure it. The Estonian took an impressive step towards her goal against Krunic. She raced to a quick 3-0 lead and immediately broke the World No.140 thanks to a combination of Krunic forehand errors and her own aggressive returns. Kontaveit didn’t have to deal with a breaking point on her own serve, as she jumped out to a 6-3, 4-2 lead. Krunic, a former number 39 in the world whose semi-finals at the Winners Open Cluj-Napoca in August sparked a quiet recent resurgence, showed some flashy forehands of her own as she broke back for 4-4. But Kontaveit reacted strongly and quickly. She broke Krunic again for 6-5, set up her second breakpoint with a brilliant backhand winner and served the win to 15. The next player will have an indoor winning streak – Alison Van Uytvanck, last month’s champion in Nur-Sultan . “I try not to think too much about it, honestly,” Kontaveit said when asked about her WTA Finals goal. “Lately I enjoy being on the pitch a lot more, and I think that’s something to be very proud of.”

