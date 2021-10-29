Cross Country Journeys to Missouri for 2021 SEC Championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country are looking for conference hardware when both units travel to Missouri for the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships, held Friday morning at Mizzou’s Gans Creek Cross Country Course. Both races will be broadcast live SEC network with Bill Spaulding and Larry Rawson calling the action, with the Men’s 8K Championship first at 10:08 a.m. CT and the Women’s 6K Championship at approximately 10:50 a.m. CT.

The Rebel women come in with their highest ever national ranking at number 11 in the latest USTFCCCA poll, and will see a fierce team battle against the preseason favorites, number 15 Arkansas and number 5 Alabama. Ole Miss has already beaten Alabama twice this season and Arkansas once.

The Ole Miss men, meanwhile, have won two of the last three SEC team titles and entered number 28 on the national rankings alongside other ranked schools in defending champion No. 6 Arkansas and No. 22 Alabama. The Rebel men return two members from their historic 1-2-3 podium sweep in 2020: All-Americans Mario Garcia Romo . placeholder image (reigning SEC champion) and Cole Bullock (reigning SEC Runner-Up).

Ole Miss has been experiencing historic team success under head coach with both the men’s and women’s team in recent seasons Connie Price Smith and associate head coach for cross country, Ryan Vanhoy . Both Rebel teams have finished in the top three at the conference in each of the past five seasons, with the Ole Miss men currently holding the best streak in program history with seven consecutive top three finishes and also the women’s five in a row after they didn’t finish in the top three before 2016. Before 2014, the Rebel men had finished third or better only three times (1968, second; 1969, third; 1984, third). Individually, Ole Miss has won five SEC titles, all on the men’s side: Pablo Sierra in 1992, Barnabas Kirui in 2006, 2009, and 2010, and Mario Garcia Romo . placeholder image in 2020.

In addition, Ole Miss is one of only four national programs to have placed both the men’s and women’s programs in the NCAA top-25 at the national meeting in each of the last five seasons alongside BYU, Colorado and Stanford.

The No. 28 Rebel Men Will Be Without a Two-time All-American Waleed Suliman at the conference for the first time since 2016, but still a deep and talented squad back for 2021. This will be Bullock’s first race of the 2021 season, but Garcia Romo has already appeared in solid form after finishing ninth at Notre Dame and a 26th place during Pre-Nationals two weeks ago. The two were Ole Miss’s top runners at the NCAA meeting in March, with Bullock finishing 18th and Garcia Romo 30th overall for All-American honors. Bullock was also the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019 after finishing ninth at the conference.

Garcia Romo, in particular, is coming to the track from a spectacular 2020-21 competition of cross country, which ended with not only an All-America wink in cross country, but three additional honors on the track after a 3:53.28 anchor leg on the NCAA Runner-Up Distance Medley Relay Team, finishing third in the indoor 3K and fifth outdoors in the 1500. Then, less than a month later, he nearly ran the Olympic standard to make the Spanish national team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, with a time of 3:35.79 on the final day of qualifying worldwide.

Senior Michael Coccia has also been strong for the Rebels this season, most recently leading Pre-Nationals in 18th place with a near PR of 23:23.6, which ranks sixth in the SEC on Friday. Garcia Romo’s 8K of 23:27.70 of Pre-Nats is seventh, while two-time First-Team All-SEC runner Cade Bethmann’s 24:07.90 from Pre-Nats is at No. 17 in the conference.

Other Rebel men on the SEC roster include: Cruz Culpepper , Dereck Elkins , Dalton Stallion , Nick Moulaic , Ben Savino and James Young .

the no. 11 Ole Miss women were outstanding at pack running, winning the North Alabama Showcase with a 31.9 second spread, finishing sixth amid a strong field in Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame with a 46.2 second spread and fourth in the Florida State’s Pre-Nationals at 32.8 seconds, giving an average spread of just 37.0 seconds. At Notre Dame and Pre-Nationals, the Rebel women collectively beat 12 other ranked schools, finishing behind eight schools that had an average national ranking of 6.9.

Four different Rebels have paved the way for the women in each of their four races this season. Cate Tracht placed fourth in the Memphis Twilight on Sept. 4, Skylar Boogerd won individual title amid a powerful team at the North Alabama Showcase on September 17 (for which she was named SEC Runner of the Week), indoor All-American Sintayehu Vissa was 11th overall for the Rebels at Notre Dame and then Anna Elkin was the front runner for Ole Miss on Pre-Nats with 17th place.

Elkin, a fifth-year senior in her final conference meeting, is a reigning Second-Team All-SEC member, taking the best-ever NCAA finish in Rebel women’s history in 49th place overall last year. Vissa meanwhile finished 59th in her first cross country race at Ole Miss, and Loral Winn was 60th all three would have counted as the best individual finish in last season’s program history.

On Friday, the Rebel women will get their hands on six SEC top-20 6K times: Elkin (fourth, 20:13.90), Vissa (fifth, 20:15.40), Ryann Helmers (ninth, 20:23.30), Lydia van Dijk (10th, 20:33.60), Winn (13th, 20:46.60) and Boogerd (17th, 20:56.00). Other runners on the Ole Miss roster this weekend include Tracht, Brooke Gilmore , Hannah Ielfield , 2018 Second Team All-SEC Member Clio Ozanne-Jaques , Morgan Claire Rose and Kristel van den Berg .

Competition starts live on SEC network at 10 a.m. CT, with the Men’s 8K Championship at 10:08 a.m. CT and the Women’s 6K Championship at approximately 10:50 a.m. CT.

Ole Miss Men’s Conference Schedule 8K: 10:08 a.m. CT

Name Season Best (8K)

Cade Bethmann 24:07.90 (17th SEC)

Cole Bullock No time

Michael Coccia 23:23.60 (6th SEC)

Cruz Culpepper No time

Dereck Elkins 24:43.50

Mario Garcia Romo . placeholder image 23:27.70 (7th SEC)

Dalton Stallion 24:41.56

Nick Moulaic 24:14.50

Ben Savino 24:23.90

James Young 24:42.40

Ole Miss Women’s Conference Roster 6K: 10:50am CT

Name Season Best (6K)

Skylar Boogerd 20:56.00 (17th SEC)

Anna Elkin 20:13.90 (4th SEC)

Brooke Gilmore 21:54.50

Ryann Helmers 20: 23.30 (9th SEC)

Hannah Ielfield No time

Clio Ozanne-Jaques No time

Morgan Claire Rose 22:36.40

Cate Tracht 21:45.00

Kristel van den Berg 21:31.50

Lydia van Dijk 20:33.60 (10th SEC)

Sintayehu Vissa 20:15.40 (5th SEC)

Loral Winn 20: 46.60 (13th SEC)

SEC preseason poll men

1. #6 Arkansas (11) 11

2. #28 Be Miss 23

3. #22 Alabama (1) 35

4. Kentucky 43

5.Tennessee 57

6. Missouri 61

7. Georgia 70

8. Florida 78

9. LSU 88

10. Texas A&M 94

11. Maroon 116

11. Vanderbilt 116

SEC poll preseason ladies

1. #15 Arkansas (10) 16

2. #5 Alabama (4) 22

3. #11 Be Miss 39

4. (RV) Kentucky 48

5. (RV) Tennessee 72

6. LSU 85

7. Missouri 91

8. (RV) Florida 92

9. Vanderbilt 97″

10. Georgia 121

11. Mississippi State 142

12. Chestnut brown 144

13. Texas A&M 146

14. South Carolina 159

