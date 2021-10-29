Sports
Wylie Team Tennis Passes Georgetown in Class 5A Semifinals
COLLEGE STATION The Wylie tennis team started strong, winning all seven doubles matches and winning 10-0 against Georgetown in Thursday’s 5A Class Semifinals.
Trevor Short and Connor Brown took the most convincing win in the Boys’ 2nd Doubles with the 6-0, 6-1 win to get things going. Carly Bontke and Kate Delgado won the first set of the No. 1 girls’ doubles match 6-0 and Stealey Crousen and Kindall Alford won 6-1 in the first set of the No. 2 girls’ doubles match. But both teams won the second set 7-5.
It was the opposite for Grant Bristow and Marshall McPherson, along with Makeda Marquardt and Truleigh Conover, who battled for 7-5 wins in the first set of their No. 3 doubles before finishing it off with 6-2 and 6-3 wins, respectively. .
Marcus Rose and Vincent Mercado, ranked No. 1 boys’ doubles, and Logan Bible and Suhejla Qinami needed three sets to finish their matches after winning the first set.
But they all had victories.
“We had a couple there for a while that were close,” said Wylie coach Mark Hathorn. “We had some business to take care of, we split in two. All year round we did that, we won the close-ups. What a great stage to win the close-up today. Even 7- 0, that feels a lot better than even 6-1. That was exciting to get that last mixed (match).”
It was the first time that all Wylie players competed in a state team tennis tournament. And if there were nerves, they didn’t show it. Winning the first set in all seven doubles helped them overcome any nerves they had.
“You can’t imitate what this place does to you,” Hathorn said. “Once we got those first sets, the pressure really took off and we won the first set in all those matches. I wouldn’t say it relaxed us, but their girls are excellent and their guys fought hard. I had a feeling that our guys had been here. way they reacted to a lot of the setbacks.”
Brandon Cowling, Delgado and Rose won their singles to take the win and the No. Send 3 Bulldogs to the state championship game.
Wylie will defend the Highland Park state championship five times at 8am on Friday after his 11-2 win against Katy Jordan. The Scots won their 2018 state final against Wylie 11-1.
“The kids enjoy this sort of thing,” Hathorn said. “We’ve played against a lot of people that we thought we should win and didn’t. It’s definitely going to be a chore, but if I had a group of kids that I thought could compete, it would be this.” group because they did it all year round.
“We’re not always the prettiest and I’ve had teams that did some things better, but this team, in general, when it comes down to it, they do things right and that’s why we win so many close matches. Hopefully we’ll have some good ones tomorrow so we can go out and do what we’ve been doing all year.”
Jordan Hofeditz includes Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools, and other local sports. Follow him on Twitter@jhofeditz. If you value local news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.
CLASS 5A STAYS SEMI-FINAL
No. 3 Wylie 10, No. 10 Georgetown 0
BOYS SINGLESTrevor Short, Wylie, led Zach Miller 7-5, 4-0; Vincent Mercado, Wylie, led Alex Sieckmann6-2, 2-3; Connor Brown, Wylie, led Jace Knauth 6-0, 3-4; Marcus Rose, Wylie, def. David Zambrano 6-2, 6-1; Logan Bible, Wylie, led Thor Sieckmann 6-4, 1-0; Brandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Chancy Knauth 6-2, 6-0.
BOYS DOUBLE GAMEMercado/Rose, Wylie, def. A. Sieckmann/J. Knauth6-1, 4-6, 1-0;Trevor Short/Connor Brown, Wylie, vert. Zambrano/C. Knauth 6-0, 6-1; Marshall McPherson/Grant Bristow, Wylie, d. Mason Mays/T. Sieckmann7-5, 6-2.
GIRLS SINGLES Isabella Cepeda, Georgetown, led Carly Bontke 6-4; Ava Sieckmann, Georgetown, led Stealey Crousen 6-4, 1-0; Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. Elaine Flachs6-1, 6-1; Mackenzie Watford, Georgetown, led Makeda Marquardt 6-4, 1-2; Kindall Alford, Wylie, led Macey Strait 6-5; Suhejla Qinami, Wylie, led Madison Strait 6-2, 3-0.
GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEBontke/Delgado, Wylie, def. A. Sieckmann/Flachs 6-0, 7-5; Crousen/Alford, Wylie, def. Cepeda/Watford 6-1, 7-5; Marquardt/Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Angry. Street/Haley Uhrig7-5, 6-3.
MIXED DOUBLE GAMEBible/Qinami, Wylie, def. Miller/Mac. Street 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.
RECORDSWylie 34-1; George Town 27-5.
Sources
2/ https://www.reporternews.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/10/28/abilene-wylie-team-tennis-past-georgetown-uil-state-semifinal/6169283001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]