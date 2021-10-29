Wylie Team Tennis Passes Georgetown in Class 5A Semifinals

COLLEGE STATION The Wylie tennis team started strong, winning all seven doubles matches and winning 10-0 against Georgetown in Thursday’s 5A Class Semifinals.

Trevor Short and Connor Brown took the most convincing win in the Boys’ 2nd Doubles with the 6-0, 6-1 win to get things going. Carly Bontke and Kate Delgado won the first set of the No. 1 girls’ doubles match 6-0 and Stealey Crousen and Kindall Alford won 6-1 in the first set of the No. 2 girls’ doubles match. But both teams won the second set 7-5.

It was the opposite for Grant Bristow and Marshall McPherson, along with Makeda Marquardt and Truleigh Conover, who battled for 7-5 wins in the first set of their No. 3 doubles before finishing it off with 6-2 and 6-3 wins, respectively. .

Marcus Rose and Vincent Mercado, ranked No. 1 boys’ doubles, and Logan Bible and Suhejla Qinami needed three sets to finish their matches after winning the first set.

But they all had victories.

“We had a couple there for a while that were close,” said Wylie coach Mark Hathorn. “We had some business to take care of, we split in two. All year round we did that, we won the close-ups. What a great stage to win the close-up today. Even 7- 0, that feels a lot better than even 6-1. That was exciting to get that last mixed (match).”

It was the first time that all Wylie players competed in a state team tennis tournament. And if there were nerves, they didn’t show it. Winning the first set in all seven doubles helped them overcome any nerves they had.

“You can’t imitate what this place does to you,” Hathorn said. “Once we got those first sets, the pressure really took off and we won the first set in all those matches. I wouldn’t say it relaxed us, but their girls are excellent and their guys fought hard. I had a feeling that our guys had been here. way they reacted to a lot of the setbacks.”

Brandon Cowling, Delgado and Rose won their singles to take the win and the No. Send 3 Bulldogs to the state championship game.

Wylie will defend the Highland Park state championship five times at 8am on Friday after his 11-2 win against Katy Jordan. The Scots won their 2018 state final against Wylie 11-1.

“The kids enjoy this sort of thing,” Hathorn said. “We’ve played against a lot of people that we thought we should win and didn’t. It’s definitely going to be a chore, but if I had a group of kids that I thought could compete, it would be this.” group because they did it all year round.

“We’re not always the prettiest and I’ve had teams that did some things better, but this team, in general, when it comes down to it, they do things right and that’s why we win so many close matches. Hopefully we’ll have some good ones tomorrow so we can go out and do what we’ve been doing all year.”

CLASS 5A STAYS SEMI-FINAL

No. 3 Wylie 10, No. 10 Georgetown 0

BOYS SINGLESTrevor Short, Wylie, led Zach Miller 7-5, 4-0; Vincent Mercado, Wylie, led Alex Sieckmann6-2, 2-3; Connor Brown, Wylie, led Jace Knauth 6-0, 3-4; Marcus Rose, Wylie, def. David Zambrano 6-2, 6-1; Logan Bible, Wylie, led Thor Sieckmann 6-4, 1-0; Brandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Chancy Knauth 6-2, 6-0.

BOYS DOUBLE GAMEMercado/Rose, Wylie, def. A. Sieckmann/J. Knauth6-1, 4-6, 1-0;Trevor Short/Connor Brown, Wylie, vert. Zambrano/C. Knauth 6-0, 6-1; Marshall McPherson/Grant Bristow, Wylie, d. Mason Mays/T. Sieckmann7-5, 6-2.

GIRLS SINGLES Isabella Cepeda, Georgetown, led Carly Bontke 6-4; Ava Sieckmann, Georgetown, led Stealey Crousen 6-4, 1-0; Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. Elaine Flachs6-1, 6-1; Mackenzie Watford, Georgetown, led Makeda Marquardt 6-4, 1-2; Kindall Alford, Wylie, led Macey Strait 6-5; Suhejla Qinami, Wylie, led Madison Strait 6-2, 3-0.

GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEBontke/Delgado, Wylie, def. A. Sieckmann/Flachs 6-0, 7-5; Crousen/Alford, Wylie, def. Cepeda/Watford 6-1, 7-5; Marquardt/Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Angry. Street/Haley Uhrig7-5, 6-3.

MIXED DOUBLE GAMEBible/Qinami, Wylie, def. Miller/Mac. Street 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.

RECORDSWylie 34-1; George Town 27-5.