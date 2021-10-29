The Bears’ offensive failure has many fathers, including Justin Fields

There are as many things wrong with the Bears attack as there are people to blame. And yes, both lists include the starting quarterback.

Justin Fields himself would agree with that statement that he must be better for the Bears offense to climb out of last death in most passing categories.

Of course, I’m not aware of the fact that I’m a rookie and have a lot to learn, Fields said this week. But at the same time, I think I’m talented enough and smart enough to make the right decisions on the pitch and be successful on the pitch.

Failure has many fathers. Head Coach Matt Nagy and Offensive Coordinator have made the worst passing offense in the NFL. General manager Ryan Pace cut Charles Leno’s left tackle in favor of a rookie and when he was injured a 39-year-old and for some reason brought back Jimmy Graham’s tight end. He has one catch this season and a $5.3 million cap hit. The Bears blockers have had a hard time and their receivers are out of sync with Fields.

But the rookie quarterback also has a hand in Bears trouble. It’s possible to believe two things at once: that the Bears should be patient with Fields and that the quarterback should reward the team for it, starting Sunday against the 49ers.

So far, his NFL resume is as broken as the offense he plays in:

Fields was terrible when pressured and resigned on 14.4 percent of his dropbacks. No other NFL quarterback sits above 10 percent. Fields was pressured on 20.9 percent of his dropbacks within three seconds of the snap, the highest percentage in the league, according to NFL NextGen stats.

He’s also been bad with a clean bag. His passer rating when not under pressure is 75.3, the lowest in the NFL.

Fields’ net yards per pass attempt, with pocket money deducted, is 4.16, which is last of the 33 qualified quarterbacks.

I mean, our details in pass protection, our details in route running, our details in decision-making and throwing to quarterback and then putting it all together, it’s hard… Lazor said Thursday. I’m not saying no one plays well. But to be fair, I guess I was still 32nd in sacks per pass attempt, 32nd in passing yards per game, 32nd in passing yards per attempt. So to stand up and say there’s a bright spot would be pretty ridiculous I think.

Fields must create those bright spots from Sunday against the 49ers. For the first time in his pro career, Fields was clearly worse on his last start when he turned the ball around against the Bucs five times than last time.

Fields divides his mistakes into two categories: new experiences and cases where he should know better.

Sure, things I haven’t learned or experienced yet, yes, then I can give myself a break, he said. But games I know I should play, or throws I should make, or guards where I know where to go things I know I can do that’s the stuff that frustrates me when I’m not necessarily for it get together.

The Bears believe he will make it happen. It’s on Fields to do it.

I wouldn’t downplay the fact that he’s had to do this earlier in his life, Lazor said. He had to do it in high school. He had to do it in college. He is successful because he can handle those things.