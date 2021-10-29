Sports
The Bears’ offensive failure has many fathers, including Justin Fields
There are as many things wrong with the Bears attack as there are people to blame. And yes, both lists include the starting quarterback.
Justin Fields himself would agree with that statement that he must be better for the Bears offense to climb out of last death in most passing categories.
Of course, I’m not aware of the fact that I’m a rookie and have a lot to learn, Fields said this week. But at the same time, I think I’m talented enough and smart enough to make the right decisions on the pitch and be successful on the pitch.
Failure has many fathers. Head Coach Matt Nagy and Offensive Coordinator have made the worst passing offense in the NFL. General manager Ryan Pace cut Charles Leno’s left tackle in favor of a rookie and when he was injured a 39-year-old and for some reason brought back Jimmy Graham’s tight end. He has one catch this season and a $5.3 million cap hit. The Bears blockers have had a hard time and their receivers are out of sync with Fields.
But the rookie quarterback also has a hand in Bears trouble. It’s possible to believe two things at once: that the Bears should be patient with Fields and that the quarterback should reward the team for it, starting Sunday against the 49ers.
So far, his NFL resume is as broken as the offense he plays in:
Fields was terrible when pressured and resigned on 14.4 percent of his dropbacks. No other NFL quarterback sits above 10 percent. Fields was pressured on 20.9 percent of his dropbacks within three seconds of the snap, the highest percentage in the league, according to NFL NextGen stats.
He’s also been bad with a clean bag. His passer rating when not under pressure is 75.3, the lowest in the NFL.
Fields’ net yards per pass attempt, with pocket money deducted, is 4.16, which is last of the 33 qualified quarterbacks.
I mean, our details in pass protection, our details in route running, our details in decision-making and throwing to quarterback and then putting it all together, it’s hard… Lazor said Thursday. I’m not saying no one plays well. But to be fair, I guess I was still 32nd in sacks per pass attempt, 32nd in passing yards per game, 32nd in passing yards per attempt. So to stand up and say there’s a bright spot would be pretty ridiculous I think.
Fields must create those bright spots from Sunday against the 49ers. For the first time in his pro career, Fields was clearly worse on his last start when he turned the ball around against the Bucs five times than last time.
Fields divides his mistakes into two categories: new experiences and cases where he should know better.
Sure, things I haven’t learned or experienced yet, yes, then I can give myself a break, he said. But games I know I should play, or throws I should make, or guards where I know where to go things I know I can do that’s the stuff that frustrates me when I’m not necessarily for it get together.
The Bears believe he will make it happen. It’s on Fields to do it.
I wouldn’t downplay the fact that he’s had to do this earlier in his life, Lazor said. He had to do it in high school. He had to do it in college. He is successful because he can handle those things.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2021/10/28/22751641/bears-offensive-failure-justin-fields-matt-nagy-bill-lazor-patience-reward-rookie-quarterback-49ers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]