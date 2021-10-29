Boman, Gray deserve All-Big Ten Awards





Football | 28-10-2021 13:52:00 MINNEAPOLIS Two Gophers have won the 2021 women’s football individual Big Ten awards for their performances over the past season, as announced by the conference on October 28: Midfielder Sophia Boman (All-Big Ten Second Team) and midfielder Megan Gray (Sportsmanship Award). Boman earned her second All-Big Ten honor at the end of the season, leading the team in assists (4) and in shots (41) and finishing in a tie for the team’s second place in goals (4). The second team nod to Boman follows an All-Big Ten Freshman Team season in a shortened 12-game season in 2020-21. Born in Edina, Minnesota, Boman was a difference maker all season. She finished with a couple of match-winning goals in matches against good opponents. She helped freshman head coach Erin Chastain took her first Minnesota win in the season opener against Baylor, then added a winning goal against Ohio State to give Chastain her first Big Ten win. By representing Minnesota as their Sportsmanship Award recipient, Gray concludes her career with a well-deserved honor from the conference. She started all 17 games for the Gophers and played in multiple positions throughout the season. She scored two assists, including one on the Big Ten Network against Illinois in a 5-0 win. Gray also had an assist in a 4-2 win over Ohio State on the road. Minnesota’s season finished ninth in the Big Ten standings. The top eight teams in the Big Ten qualify for the Big Ten tournament. In Erin Chastain The Gophers’ first season as head coach ended with eight wins, the most since the 2018 season. Next season, the Gophers were able to return up to 20 student athletes from this year’s roster, which was among the Big Ten’s highest-scoring teams in conference play. For more information on the Gophers, keep coming back with GopherSports.com. Keep up with the University of Minnesota women’s soccer on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherSoccer) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the off-season. Full List of Minnesota’s Big Ten Individual Awards 2021

Sophia Boman : All-Big Second Team, Midfield

Megan Gray : Sportsmanship Award

