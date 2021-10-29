Andy Murray loses to Carlos Alcaraz at Open Vienna





Andy Murray won his first ATP title in February 2006 – when opponent Carlos Alcaraz was three years old Briton Andy Murray was defeated for the first time in his career at the Vienna Open after a direct defeat to Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz. Murray, the 2014 and 2016 champions, lost 6-3 6-4 in an entertaining match. In a quality first set, Murray eventually fell off as 18-year-old Alcaraz took control with some clinical ball attacks. Murray, 34, broke early in the second, but Alcaraz fought back to win the last four games and take the win. In the opening round, Murray had his first success of the year against a top-10 opponent by beating the world number 10, Hubert Hurkacz. The toll of Monday’s win, plus the physical prowess of a grueling first set, finally seemed to sap Murray’s energy against 42nd place Alcaraz. As Alcaraz capped off another long rally with a stunning cross-court forehand winner delivering a match point, Murray was left hunched over, hands on his knees from exhaustion. A tired backhand in the net sealed defeat for the world number 156 as Alcaraz took his first chance. Despite going out, there will be much positive for the three-time Grand Slam champion – who has a metal hip after a career-saving surgery in January 2019 – from his time in the Austrian capital. Alcaraz is the youngest player in the top 300 after a sharp trajectory in the past few seasons, with his talent tipped by many observers as one of the leading players on the ATP Tour in the coming years. He showed why to Murray. The former world number one defeated Alcaraz when they met in Indian Wells earlier this month, with his younger opponent struggling to blast through the Scottish defences. In Vienna, a more patient approach in the early exchanges quickly helped Alcaraz demonstrate his excellent shooting skills, breaking Murray’s serve in a long opening game. That set the tone for a hard-fought opening set in which both created plenty of breakpoints in a series of long games. Murray made his sixth break point 2-2 before Alcaraz – who had beaten British number two Dan Evans in the first round – snapped right back to hold on to a 4-2 lead. It was clear that the teenager was able to overcome setbacks and reset mentally. After making 42 unforced errors against Murray at Indian Wells, his improvement was shown here when he finished with 27 winners and 16 errors. Alcaraz will now face Italy’s number seven, Matteo Berrettini, in the quarterfinals. As Murray departs, British number one Cameron Norrie will try to reach the last eight when he faces Canadian sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday.

