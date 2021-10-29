Retiring for Mercedes would be ‘catastrophic’ in F1 championship battle





Mercedes will have to juggle performance and reliability for the rest of the season as an eventual retirement would be “catastrophic” for their Formula 1 title hopes, chief strategist James Vowles said on Thursday. However, he added that he was confident that recent engine changes, with sanctions, for both seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas would eventually pay off.

Hamilton is 12 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen with five races to go, while Mercedes is 23 points ahead of Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship after the final Sunday US Grand Prix. Hamilton was given a 10-place grid penalty in Turkey this month for exceeding his engine allocation for the season, and may have yet to face a fine amid lingering concerns over the reliability of the Mercedes engine. Bottas has already racked up three hits, including five places on the grid in Texas, and is now on his sixth bike for the season. Drivers are allowed only three without penalties. "We are balancing performance versus reliability until the end of the season," Vowles said of the team in a video debriefing from the US Grand Prix. Youtube Channel. "Failing to finish a race once, be it due to a chassis or drive unit failure, would be catastrophic for the championship. "In Valtteri's case, that meant taking another ICE [internal combustion engine] to make sure we had the absolute best compromise. "Whether it has improved its performance, yes, a little bit, but it's more about the balance over the rest of the season than one event. So this change, as painful as it was at the Austin Grand Prix, will really to pay off." in the coming races." Verstappen won in Austin, the Dutch driver celebrates his eighth victory in 17 races. Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver of all time, has won five races so far this year.

