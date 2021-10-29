Carlos Alcaraz takes revenge on Andy Murray in Vienna | ATP tour





After beating Andy Murray in Vienna on Wednesday night, Carlos Alcaraz raised both arms and nodded his head in approval of his performance. The 18-year-old had earned his revenge. Losing to the former world No. 1 in Indian Wells earlier this month, the #NextGenATP star defeated Murray 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open. The backlog seems easy, but the action was anything but. Alcaraz had to call on all his skill and fighting spirit to claw past the Scot in a two-hour, six-minute fight with 25 breakpoints and seven service breaks. The Spaniard then takes on Matteo Berrettini as third seed. “For me it’s a great feeling to play against Andy Murray and be able to beat him,” Alcaraz said in his interview after the game. “I played really, really well and I’m just really happy with today’s performance.” It was clear from the first game of the match that Murray would be under pressure as his teenage opponent immediately broke his serve. Alcaraz intended to punish the ball and control rallies, especially on points behind the wildcard’s second serve. Murray fought hard and led 4-2 in the second set, taking every chance he had to attack short balls, move forward and beat this year’s Umag title list to go on the attack. But Alcaraz had too much firepower on the day, judging by the penultimate point of the match, when he wrapped up a physical rally with a thumping crosscourt forehand winner. Alcaraz, a student of another former world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, certainly didn’t surprise Murray. When ATPTour.com asked the Scot in August about current players who could potentially become number 1 in the FedEx ATP rankings, Murray mentioned him. “I think Alcaraz is really, really good,” Murray said at the time. “I think he has a good chance.” The 46-time touring champion was able to battle Alcaraz in three sets in their first ATP Head2Head clash at Indian Wells. But indoors in Vienna, the #NextGenATP star showed that he is getting better by the day. “Indian Wells was the first time I met Andy Murray on the track and now I knew a little bit more [about] Andy Murray, so I just knew his game, how to play,” Alcaraz said. “I was just trying to play aggressively, not let him play his game.” FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION Alcaraz’s next opponent, third-seeded Berrettini, gathered alongside Indian Wells finalist Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3. The Italian, who on Monday became the sixth player to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, saved all three breakpoints he faced to continue. The 25-year-old shot 22 aces – including two on the last two points of the match – to complete his two-hour, five-minute win. Berrettini will try to emulate that serving feat in his first ATP Head2Head encounter with Alcaraz. Did you know?

Alcaraz is the second youngest player to beat Murray. Borna Coric, who was 18 when he defeated the Scot in Dubai in 2015, was the only player to do so at a younger age.

