Volleyball vs. North Carolina State & North Carolina – Clemson Tigers Official Athletic Site





FRIDAY, OCTOBER. 29 Clemson vs. the State of North Carolina Clemson, SC (Jervey Gym) Friday, October 29, 2021 19:00 ACCNX Watch Clemson Match Live Stats vs. the State of North Carolina Twitter Instagram facebook SUNDAY, OCTOBER. 31 Clemson vs. North Carolina Clemson, SC (Jervey Gym) Sunday, October 31, 2021 13:00 ACCNX Watch Clemson Match Live stats vs. North Carolina Twitter Instagram facebook Match Notes Clemson hosts North Carolina State and North Carolina CLEMSON, SC – The Clemson Volleyball team will host the Carolinas as they face North Carolina State and North Carolina at Jervey Gym. Friday’s game against North Carolina State is scheduled for 7 p.m. before closing the weekend against North Carolina with a scheduled 1 p.m. start on Sunday. Both matches will be streamed on ACCNX. The Tigers and Wolfpack have met 68 times, most recently in the spring of 2021 when the Wolfpack took a 3-0 victory. The Tigers lead the 40-28 series. North Carolina State enters the game 12-9 (6-4 ACC) on Sunday, after beating Duke. The North Carolina state attack is led by Jade Allen’s 3.94 kills per set from senior outside hitter Jade Allen and a team-best .349. Graduate outside hitter Mellisa Evans adds 3.64 kills per set. Both Allen (7th) and Evans (8th) are in the ACC top-10 for kills per set. The Tar Heels enter the game 17-4 (6-4 ACC) and have a six-game winning streak with recent wins over North Carolina and Duke. North Carolina leads the series 62-18, but the Tigers secured the previous game in the spring of 2021 with a 3-2 victory. Outside hitter, Nia Robinson leads the team with 3.86 kills per set and ranks 6th in the ACC in kills. Middle batter Kaya Merkler adds .428 to the bat for the Tar Heels. After two recent losses to Boston College and Syracuse, Clemson enters the league with an 11-10 (3-7 ACC) record. Graduate transfer Kaylee Martin continues to lead the offensive with a team-high 3.22 kills per set on 232 kills. Additionally, senior Mckenna Slavik has provided 615 assists throughout the season, moving her up the rankings to 7th in Clemson Volleyball in assists. She currently has 2,439 assists in her career. While on the defensive side, freshman Devan Taylor maintains her dominance on the field through 4.15 digs per set on 274 digs this season. The Tigers’ attack features four players with over 130 kills in the season in Martin, Camryn Hannah, Ani Clark and Cate Long. All competitions at Jervey Gym are free and open to the public. Face coverings are required under the mask mandate on Clemson’s campus in indoor areas. Follow @ClemsonVB on . for full coverage of the Clemson volleyball teamTwitterandInstagram, and @ClemsonVolleyball onfacebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clemsontigers.com/match-day-central-volleyball-vs-north-carolina-state-north-carolina/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos