“Novak Djokovic said we couldn’t go back to tennis,” says ATP star





During the press conference after the first round in Vienna, the former world number one Andy Murray spoke about many topics. From the relationship with the Big Three to today’s tennis and an analysis of who are the best players on the track. Speaking at the conference, the British tennis player said: “For me, the best tennis player on hard court and the one best equipped to win tournaments on this surface is Daniil Medvedev. He just won the US Open, but before that his results were on hard excellent. . I think he is more complete than the others, but on Earth he is different. Stefanos Tsitsipas is not bad at all, but there are many who could have their say to win. On the grass it’s a different situation, it’s not like it used to be and the balls are slower, but it remains a specialist surface where no one can win. Tsitsipas and Medvedev also had a very difficult time on this surface, so I don’t see a favorite at the moment.” Andy then spoke about the number one in the world Novak Djokovic: “I don’t think many people would have foreseen the victory of twenty. Grand Slams from Nole, indeed, I think there have been very few.” On the current tennis players, Murray makes a consideration: “There are some interesting players who could aim for the Top, but at the same time I don’t think any of the the current young players on the track will be able to reach 20 Grand Slams.” Novak Djokovic is currently suspended from the last game played in the final at the US Open where he succumbed to Daniil Medvedev in three sets, missing his big chance of winning the Grand Slam calendar. However, his 2021 was fantastic thanks to the win of three Grand Slam titles. Medvedev on Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic suffered a surprising defeat to world number 2 Daniil Medvedev at the Flushing Medows. Djokovic hadn’t lost a match at a Grand Slam in 2021 when he reached the US Open final, taking 3 titles along the way. In his last game, however, Djokovic suffered a direct defeat against the Russian. Recently, in an interview, Medvedev told how the 20-time Grand Slam champion helped him psychologically. He stated: “During the US Open I worked a lot with a psychologist. She’s trying to help me. But Djokovic’s words after his defeat at the Olympics helped me more than my psychologist’s when he said that we couldn’t go back to tennis, that all the defeats at the Olympics had made him stronger for the next tournaments.” Although the Serb took the first set, he collapsed against Zverev in the remaining sets. He then also lost to Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match. After the game, he spoke about the disappointment of losing the Olympics. According to him, the defeats have made him stronger for the challenges ahead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Novak_Djokovic/104157/-novak-djokovic-said-that-we-could-not-go-back-in-tennis-says-atp-star/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos