



Tennessee Graduate Ahead Alexus Dye is one of 20 players named as preseason candidates for the 2022 Katrina McClain Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Thursday. Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, in its fifth year, the annual award recognizes the best power forwards in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel established the waiting list of 20 candidates. “From the University of Georgia to Team USA, Katrina McClain was a standout powerhouse,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. we are proud to recognize these great student athletes. As we launch our fan voting component tomorrow, we encourage fans to cast their votes together with our leading selection committee.” Dye, a six-foot transfer graduate from Troy University, was the 2021 Sun Belt Player of the Year, All-Sun Belt First Team and Sun Belt Tournament MVP with the Trojans. She started all 28 games a year ago and led the team with 16.6 ppg. and 12.6 rpg. while shooting a team-best 49.5 percent from the field and 73.7 from the free-throw line. The NCAA leader in double-doubles (23) and total rebounds (352), Dye was also seventh in rebounds per game (12.6) and 16th in field goals scored (204). She scored in double digits in 26 games and netted at least 15 points in 17 of those in 2020-21, averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds per game vs. Power 5 Opponents/SEC Teams Texas A&M and Mississippi State. In the NCAA Tournament vs.A&M, she scored a game-high 26 points and pulled down 11 boards in Troy’s near upset of the Aggies. Basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. At the end of January, the 20-player waiting list for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award 2022 will be reduced to 10 and by the end of February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain and the Hall of Fame selection committee, where a winner will be chosen. The winner of the Katrina McClain Award 2022 will be awarded on a date to be determined, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Other awards to be presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five. Past winners of the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award include NaLyssa Smith, Baylor (2021), Ruthy Hebard, Oregon (2018, 2020), and Napheesa Collier, Connecticut (2019). For more information about the Katrina McClain Award 2022 and the latest updates, log on to www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #McClainAward on Twitter and Instagram. The kick-off of Five Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, will go live on Friday, October 29. 2022 Katrina McClain Price Candidates * NaLyssa Smith Baylor Lauren Gustin BYU Loela Cubaj Georgia Tech Maddi Uttic Long Beach St. Olivia Cochran Louisville Naz Hillmon Michigan Sam Brunelle our lady Nyara Sabally Oregon Taylor Jones Oregon St. Sania feagin south carolina Cameron Brink Stanford Alexus Dye Tennessee Dorka Juhaszo UConn Aaliyah Edwards UConn Alissa Pilic USC Bethy Mununga USF Maddy Siegrist Villanova Kari Niblack West Virginia Esmery Martinez West Virginia Raneem Elgedawy Western Kentucky *players can play their way on and from the list Bee each point in the 2021-22 season About Katrina McClain-Pittman: Katrina McClain-Pittman was a prolific rebounder and great goalscorer in a career that spanned three Olympics and three continents. Before earning her stripes for American basketball, McClain-Pittman played at the University of Georgia, where she was a two-time Kodak All-American and the WBCA National Player of the Year her final season. She left Georgia as the school’s second all-time leading scorer and rebounder, averaging doubling her last two seasons in Athens. The Lady Bulldogs made it to the 1985 NCAA Final Four and National Championship game with McClain-Pittman controlling the paint and Teresa Edwards leading the charge. The two-time U.S. Basketball Athlete of the Year rounded out her international career with two Olympic golds and one bronze, three FIBA ​​World Championships medals, and five medals at the Goodwill Games, Pan Am Games and World University Games. In all, McClain-Pittman appeared on eleven American basketball rosters and became one of the most decorated athletes in American basketball history. She is inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, the Georgia State Hall of Fame and the National High School Hall of Fame, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

