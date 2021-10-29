Andy Murray defeated in two sets at Vienna Open by Carlos Alcaraz to advance to quarter-finals in Austria





Andy Murray was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16 at the Vienna Open on Wednesday. Murray, who passed the world No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz to reach the second round of the tournament, was unable to find his best first serve against Alcaraz, who continues to impress on the biggest stage. The 18-year-old will become the first Spaniard to beat Murray in Vienna, and was fresher and faster than the former world number one, who is still struggling on his return from injury. ATP Vienna ‘I’ll get better’ – Murray says wins will come after Alcaraz . defeat 15 HOURS AGO Alcaraz takes first place in the quarterfinals in Austria, with the world No. 38 enjoying a breakthrough season on the tour, after reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open in September. Murray defeated by fresh legs from impressive Alcaraz Ten of Andy Murray’s last 11 sets lasted over 50 minutes and after his marathon encounter with Hurkacz, a win over Alcaraz seemed a step too far for the two-time Wimbledon champion. The first set was a test of baseline dominance, with Murray rolling back the years and looking almost at his best with some vintage groundstrokes. A lengthy exchange of breaks dragged the first five games to 45 minutes, and from then on, Alcaraz seemed more likely to take advantage. Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray (ATP Vienna) Image Credit: Getty Images The young Spaniard was suddenly able to find winners from the baseline and his speed and movement eventually saw him snatch the last three games to take the set. The second set followed a similar pattern. Murray grabbed the first break and almost had the second, but for some springy defense from Alcaraz. And as Murray was unable to really find his first serve throughout the game, Alcaraz took a break back to equalize the second set. With a 5-4 lead, Alcaraz Murray had served to stay in the game, but a series of heavy forehands against the exhausting Briton gave him the set and the game. He becomes the second-youngest player to beat Murray, reaching the first quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament of his career. ATP Vienna Murray beats the world’s number 10 Hurkacz to reach the second round of the Vienna Open 25/10/2021 AT 17:00 ATP Vienna Murray wants to be ‘more clinical and ruthless’ in Vienna 25/10/2021 AT 09:35

