How Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers to watch





Fans in the broadcast area can watch Bears games live and for free at ChicagoBears.com or the Official Chicago Bears App offered by Verizon. Links to the game streams will appear on the home page of the site and app and will be active at kick-off. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local and primetime games only. Data charges may apply. The Bears have introduced new games this season to improve the gameday experience for fans. To play the games, download and open the Chicago Bears Official App provided by Verizon, tap “more” in the navigation menu at the bottom of the screen and select “Bears Game Room.” Two brand new games can be played by fans everywhere as they follow the action at home and away: In Risk It provided by BetRivers, fans can bet a bank of 500 points on a series of predictions, such as ‘How will the Bears score their first points?’ The fan with the highest score each week will win a custom Bears jersey plus $250 in free bets at il.BetRivers.com. In Chicago Bears Football Bingo provided by PNC, fans follow along to see game scenarios ticked off on their digital bingo cards. The first 20 regular bingo fans will win a $20 coupon to the online Bears Pro Shop. Ten fans with the number 1 pattern on their card will earn a $50 coupon. And the first fan with a “C” pattern on their bingo card will receive a signed item from Bears. In addition to Risk It and Bears Bingo, fans can also interact with the traditional Soldier Field video card features in the app from the stadium or anywhere. The Dunkin race, which will be held in the second quarter, and the Good Beef Player Reveal, which is held in the fourth quarter and has a blurry image that becomes clearer as clues are given. The Dunkin’ Race takes place in both home and road games, while the Buona Beef Player Reveal can be played in all eight home games at Soldier Field. The pregame show on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM starts at 9:00 AM Bears Gameday Live provided by Advocate Health Care begins Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and can be seen in the Chicago area on Fox 32. It will also be streamed live on the Chicago Bears Official App, provided by Verizon. Bears Postgame Live, provided by United Airlines, will be broadcast on My50 Chicago and streamed on the Chicago Bears Official App, provided by Verizon, immediately after the game ends. Get access to full broadcasts, shortened games, and all 22 coaches movies with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a 7-day trial.

