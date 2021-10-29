Prize season heats up and the Oakland Ashes still have a few players in the running for hardware.

On Thursday, finalists announced for the 2021 Gold Glove awards. Each competition has a prize in each position and there are three finalists for each position. Three As are in talks for defensive honors at their respective positions.

C Sean Murphy

1B Matt Olson

3B Matt Chapman

Winners will be announced on November 7, which is one week from next Sunday.

This is familiar ground for the Matts, who have both won a pair of gold gloves in their careers and have firmly established their reputation as great defenders. They each won the award in 2018 and repeated it in 2019, but were held back in 2020. Chapman had his season cut short with injury, and Olson was disbarred when that year’s awards were based entirely on small advanced stats with no human vote element during the weird pandemic season. Chapman has also won the even more prestigious Platinum Glove twice, in 2018-19, as the best AL defender in every position.

As for Murphy, this is his first time being a Gold Glove finalist, but it’s no surprise to see him here. He was billed as an elite defensive prospect all the way up to the minors and has looked great in the majors so far. He only played a handful of games in his debut season of 2019, then 2020 was cut short for everyone, so 2021 was his first real full season in the biggies. The advanced stats loved his job including pitch framing where he was one of the best in the sport.

Here’s a look at the competition for each of these three positions in the American League.

catcher

Along with Murphy are the other finalists Martin Maldonado of the Astros, and Salvador Perez of the Royals. Those are two big names in the world of catcher defense, as Perez won the Gold Glove five times and Maldonado once. That pair combined to capture the price from 2013-18.

None of these veterans are the direct incumbent, such as: Roberto Perez of Cleveland won over the past two years, but their reputation should still weigh. (Roberto Perez is out of the running this time around having missed most of the summer due to injuries.)

On the other hand, the advanced stats favored Murphys working behind the plate this summer. He led all MLB catchers in the FanGraphs Def rating, he was saved third in Points Defended, and Statcast had him right for second in pitch-framing value. He did lag behind in knocking out baserunners, where he was around average, while Perez and Maldonado were excellent.

Murphy: +19.6 Def, +10 DRS, +8 framing, 24% caught stealing

+19.6 Def, +10 DRS, +8 framing, 24% caught stealing Maldonado: +12.0 Def, -2 DRS, +1 framing, 40% caught stealing

+12.0 Def, -2 DRS, +1 framing, 40% caught stealing Perez: -5.9 Def, -5 DRS, -2 framing, 44% caught stealing

Maldonado led the way with about 1,010 innings of work, with Perez just over 1,000 and Murphy at 923.

Golden gloves are often based largely on reputation, although they have begun to add an element of statistical evaluation to the traditional mood of managers. Murphy has the numbers to compete here and make a strong case (and damn the stats votes from SABR), but actually any of these three could reasonably win. Perez would be a stretch if you appreciate the stats, but even he has that league-leading arm in his favor, and an extra dose of name power after shooting 48 home runs (offensive stats wouldn’t matter, but sometimes it’s known that they have an effect).

verdict: Murphy has a chance, and ID personally identifies him, but he’s probably not the favorite just because of the magnitude of the names he’s up against. One day he will win this award, but if he misses this year, it still doesn’t feel like a huge letdown. Just seeing him as a finalist tells us his acclaimed defense is winding down.

First base

Against Olson is Yuli Gurriel of the Astros, and Jared Walsh of the angels. Neither has ever won the award before, although this is Gurriel’s third year in a row as a finalist. Olson is the big name of the group in terms of defensive reputation.

The incumbent is Evan White of the Mariners, but just like at catcher position, he missed most of the summer due to injury. Olson won the two years before that.

Plus, Olson also has the best stats of the trio. He leads the group in DRS and UZR and also played most innings.

olson: +6 DRS, +1.4 UZR

+6 DRS, +1.4 UZR Gurriel: +5 DRS, -0.1 UZR

+5 DRS, -0.1 UZR waltz: -2 DRS, +0.7 UZR

However, the portion of the vote determined by statistics is based on SABR’s SDI metric, where: Gurriel had a solid lead at the end of August.

verdict: Olson is probably the frontrunner. I’m not sure if he’s a lock because if I understand correctly, Gurriel might get a nod in the stats, but people also vote so they can still pick Olson. His defense is known throughout the competition and he still looked great this year.

third base

Anyone have a chance against Chapman? Jose RamirezI of Cleveland, and Joey Wendle from Tampa Bay, will give it a try. Neither has ever won before, but Ramirez was a two-time finalist in 2017-18.

The incumbent is Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the Rangers, but he moved to shortstop this year, so he’s out of the running for this position. Chapman won the two years before, but was injured in 2020.

In the past, Chapman has comically posted off-the-chart numbers, but this year he’s closer to the pack. He still leads AL third basemen in DRS and UZR, but Ramirez is tied with him in DRS.

chapman: +10 DRS, +8.7 UZR

+10 DRS, +8.7 UZR Ramirez: +10 DRS, +5.9 UZR

+10 DRS, +5.9 UZR wild animals: +2 DRS, -0.2 UZR

At SABR, Chapman had a small lead over Ramirez at the end of August in their SDI statistic, which is taken into account in the vote. Wendle was well behind them and also played far fewer innings as he split time at a few other infield positions.

verdict: Chapman should win this. Ramirez has an excellent case, but at best he is even, and a tie goes to the two-time platinum winner. Chapman didn’t have his best defensive season, he made a few more mistakes than usual, but he was still the gold standard and he has a uniquely huge impact on that side of the ball.

***

I think Chapman and Olson will win. I’ll be pleasantly surprised, but not shocked if Murphy wins too. If Gurriel takes away first base from Olson, I’ll disagree and be disappointed, but I’ll sort of understand. If Chapman doesn’t win, that would be stupid.