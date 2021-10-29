Frances Tiafoe stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas in Vienna | ATP tour





Never count Frances Tiafoe out. The American showed on Thursday night why he pulled off an impressive 0-3 rally in the deciding set to stun top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 for a spot in the quarter-finals of the Erste Bank Open. After a short break in the second set, Tsitsipas seemed to have regained his level and sprinted through the first three games in the decider. But Tiafoe, constantly engaged with the Austrian crowd, fought back to victory after an hour and 49 minutes. “You have fans who go crazy early on in the game. I want to play. I want to be there, I want to give everything. You have little kids screaming ‘Big Foe’ and that’s what matters,” Tiafoe said. almost doesn’t matter who you play against. Of course I want to beat Stefanos and these guys, it’s always good to be on the resume. It was amazing.” It was an exciting game with nice points everywhere. But in the crucial moments, Tiafoe was the more decisive player and that made all the difference.

Photo credits: Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images

Tsitsipas made a double fault and gave Tiafoe the decisive break in the third set. Despite the pressure of serving the game, the American bravely played tennis to close the case, hitting a huge second serve at 30/15 and triggering a return foul on the next run to seal his win. Tiafoe now leads the pair’s ATP Head2Head series 2-1, with all three of their encounters this year. He triumphed in Wimbledon and Tsitsipas defeated him at the Tokyo Olympics. In his only previous appearance in Vienna three years ago, Tiafoe lost in the first round. But he made just 14 unforced errors to reach his second ATP 500 quarterfinal of the year. “I just love playing to a packed house. I feel at home. I feel like that’s what it’s all about,” Tiafoe said. “The result is almost irrelevant sometimes. You have kids that come out, parents bring these kids out, pay their hard-earned money to watch me play. I want people to have fun, just like I have fun… I feel it’s my duty to give ‘A’, bring it, give it all, but also make sure everyone has fun.That boy at the top of the stadium, I want them to go home to remember [they] saw Frances Tiafoe play and [they] had a great time.” The 23-year-old then plays as eighth seed Diego Schwartzman, who clawed past Frenchman Gael Monfils 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2 after two hours and 32 minutes. That was another exciting encounter, in which both men showed incredible speed and athleticism. In a hilarious moment, Monfils let go of his racket as he struck a volley and, as a joke, hit the next volley with his hands, giving Schwartzman the point. Both men laughed at it at the net. The Argentinian did not have to endure a break point in the decisive set and showed part of the form that helped him to the Antwerp final last week. Schwartzman has now won 10 of his last 13 games. “For me it was an important game. The only bad part [is] I can’t see Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow [with] Messi in France. I’m kidding, I’m kidding!” Schwartzman said in his post-match interview. “I calmed down a bit in the third [set].”

