Earn $100 Pre-Registration Bonus with DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook

DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook kicks off with a bang. Actually, they are giving away a bonus before sports betting even officially starts in Bayou state.

Anyone who pre-registers with DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook will earn a $100 bonus. When Louisiana goes live with sports betting, that pre-registration bonus will be in your account.

It is also worth noting that this pre-registration does not affect your ability to redeem others promos for new users and bonuses later. In other words, this is a pure early bird bonus.

Competition for new sportsbook players will be hot right from the start of the state’s betting launch, so DraftKings Louisiana is getting ahead of things early, allowing bettors to get a free $100 pre-registration bonus to combine with all the offers available. are at launch.

Louisiana approved sports betting across most of the state in 2020, but it takes time to get the rules and regulations in place before launch. Now it looks like the launch is just around the corner, and those who join now by signing up will get an extra incentive.

Click here to sign up to DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook and get a $100 pre-registration bonus to use when sports betting launches.

DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook Pre-Registration Bonus

Even if you’re new to sports betting, you’ve probably heard the name DraftKings Sportsbook before. They are an industry leader with some of the most competitive odds, a ton of different markets to bet on and great promos.

This pre-registration bonus is an easy way to lock up $100. All you need to do is sign up with DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook to be eligible for this promo. There is no need to deposit money or jump through hoops.

Follow this step-by-step guide to pre-register and start earning your $100 bonus today:

Click here to start the pre-registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook in Louisiana.

to start the pre-registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook in Louisiana. Enter some basic information to create an account.

Earn a $100 bonus that you can use when Louisiana launches sports betting.

Once sports betting is live, come back to Saturday Down South to see what new user promos DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook is running.

What to bet on at DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook

The better question is what can’t you bet on at DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook? It is clear that the NFL is currently the biggest draw for sports gamblers. We expect Louisana bettors to show a lot of early interest in the NFL and the Saints.

However, there is much more than just the NFL. LSUis in the midst of a disappointing season and a coaching search, but the Tigers will have a chance to save the campaign when they take on Alabama.

Plus, the NBA and NHL seasons have just started, meaning there’s plenty of nighttime action available in both leagues. Not to mention, DraftKings Louisana Sportsbook has opportunities in a ton of niche sports including but not limited to boxing, MMA, tennis, soccer, cricket, international basketball, table tennis and many more.

Sports betting is coming

As sports betting continues to take over the country, more and more states are joining the party. Louisiana will be the last state to join the fray. Currently, we expect sports betting to go live sometime in November.

It had been nearly a year since Louisiana passed the legalization of sports betting in 55 of its 64 parishes. That bill was signed in June 2021.

Click here to sign up to DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook and get a $100 pre-registration bonus to use when sports betting launches.