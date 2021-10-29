No. 19 Auburn Falls In Alabama, Earns Bye To SEC Tournament





Next game: vs. University of South Carolina 11/2/2021 | 7:30 pm SEC network TUSCALOOSA, Ala. No. 19 Auburn dropped a hard-fought game in Alabama, 1-0, at Alabama Soccer Stadium on Thursday. The two teams held each other scoreless for most of the game, but Alabama (10-8-1, 5-4-1 SEC) scored a goal in the 82nd minute that proved to be the difference. “The bottom line is we just didn’t play as well as we could,” head coach Karen Hoppa said. “A lot of that is a credit to Alabama. They played a great game. We had a lot of good looks but just couldn’t finish them or get them in the frame. That’s something we need to sort out before we start the tournament.” Despite the loss, the Tigers (11-5-1, 5-4-1 SEC) earned the fifth seed and a first-round bye in the SEC tournament. “It’s huge,” Hoppa said of the first round goodbye. “I’m really proud of this team for earning that farewell. It’s huge to put you in the best possible position to try and win the tournament.” Auburn defeated Alabama, 16-14, in the game, but was able to frame only four of his shots. Anna Haddock led the way with four shots, while Hannah Waesch fired three. On the other hand, Maddie Prohaska stood strong in the net, made five saves and came off her line to control a number of corners and free kicks, before the winner of the game found the back of the net. Prohaska made a couple of big saves in the first 12 minutes of the game, one on the ground and the other in the air, to keep it scoreless and finally four saves in the first half. The Tigers had some dangerous offensive opportunities after 30 minutes and almost took the lead in the closing seconds of the first half. Maddie Simpson hit a one-timer with the right foot with 10 seconds left, but the Alabama goalkeeper made a tip save over the bar. Auburn came out aggressively to start the second stanza with Sydney Richards made runs down the left wing and fired the far post, but a few shots went just wide. The Tigers’ best chance came in the 77th minute when Anna Haddock played a through ball to Marissa Arias near the pole, but the glide was deflected off the pole and went out of bounds. Sixteen players saw action in the match, including six playing all 90 minutes. Auburn will begin his 21st consecutive SEC tournament appearance against fourth-seeded South Carolina (11-5-1, 6-3-1 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. CT Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2021/10/28/soccer-no-19-auburn-falls-at-alabama-earns-bye-at-sec-tournament.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos