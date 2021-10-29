China could be kicked out of Olympic hockey tournament





China has spent billions of dollars preparing for next year’s Winter Olympics. It has built entire ski areas from scratch, built a series of new locations, and even made plans to generate massive amounts of fake snow. But there’s at least one flaw that all those expenses haven’t been able to fix. With the Games only months away, the global hockey board is seriously considering removing the Chinese hockey team from the men’s competition. The reason? China just isn’t good enough, and it looks like it’s likely to face a series of defeats after being drawn into the same pool as the powerhouses from the United States and Canada. The fate of China’s participation could be decided as early as next week in Zurich at a board meeting of the governing body, the International Ice Hockey Federation. If dropped, China would become the first host country to be removed from the Olympic hockey competition since hosting rights guaranteed participation, a tradition that began at the 2006 Turin Games.

The decision has great interests for all concerned. The hockey federation and International Olympic Committee officials will do their best not to anger a host nation, especially not one as powerful as China. And while the team’s removal would be an embarrassment to China, heavy defeats by geopolitical rivals and especially the United States could be even more unwelcome for China’s top leader, Xi Jinping. He has made the Beijing Games a top priority as China prepares for an opportunity to showcase its relative success in taming the coronavirus and its ever-growing wealth and influence.

Still, the risk of Chinese humiliation increased last month when the International Olympic Committee announced it had reached an agreement with the National Hockey League on the release of players for the Games, something it couldn’t have done four years ago when the Olympics closed. were held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. That means China’s first-round opponents, the US, Canada and even Germany, are likely to be packed with games’ best talent. Concerns over China’s performance are linked to a Chinese team competing in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League. The team, Kunlun Red Star, is mostly based in Beijing but has moved to a city near Moscow during the coronavirus pandemic to play in the league’s eastern division. Things have not gone well. The team, with a roster filled with many of the same players expected to represent China at the Olympics, is at the bottom of the standings, having won just five of the 22 games it has played so far this season. It has a minus-33 goal difference, with the fewest goals (48) in its division, while allowing, perhaps more alarmingly, more (81) than any other team in the 24-team KHL As they weigh in on dropping the Chinese team, IIHF officials meeting in Zurich next week will also discuss the possibility of hosting a series of exhibition games for the Chinese team, which could serve as a last-ditch effort to break it down. performance level for the Games. But even that may be too late to make a measurable difference.

Days after he was elected last month, the new president of the hockey federation, Luc Tardif of Canada, told reporters that the Chinese men’s team insufficient sporting standard and that a plan B for the Olympics was needed. Watching a team beat, 15-0, is not good for anyone, not China or ice hockey, Tardif told Agence France-Presse. Tardif has suggested that a team higher in the world rankings currently Norway, at number 11, could be selected. China is currently ranked 32nd in the world, one place above Australia. (The Chinese women’s team also qualified for the Olympics as the host nation, but Tardif said the competition concerns only affected the men’s team.) China’s plans to improve its hockey team have been thwarted by the pandemic. The attempt to fill the Kunlun Red Star club with hopeful national teams was only part of a strategy that also included sending players to training camps in North America and Europe. Those plans have been derailed due to global travel restrictions, including those that effectively closed China’s borders to outsiders. Hockey officials have had similar concerns about the quality of a host nation in the past. In 2006, Italy, the first host to receive automatic qualification to the Olympic tournament, finished 11th out of 12 teams. In 2018, South Korea was quickly eliminated after beating 14-1 in billiards. South Korea is currently 13 places above China in the world rankings.

The ice hockey federation has been in talks with China for several years about the quality of its team, and some officials had suggested that the country would take advantage of its dual citizenship rules, giving players born elsewhere, usually the United States or Canada, a to take on another nationality. international, a practice common in sports like basketball and football. However, China has strict nationality rules and does not recognize dual citizenship, making sports more difficult than it would be in many countries. Before they can compete for China, foreign-born athletes must give up their previous nationality and even receive training in Communist Party values. The process can take several years.

China has not confirmed its roster for the Olympics, but has been scouring the world for years for players of Chinese descent who could improve the team. At least three Canadian-born players Zach Yuen, Brandon Yip and Brayden Jaw have played for Kunlun Red Star. Yip is the only one of the three with NHL experience It’s a great opportunity, a chance to play in the Olympics, Yip, now 36, said in 2019. This was always a goal of mine growing up. I always hoped that my hockey would help me get paid for my education, that I could turn pro and play in the NHL. I did that and thought it would be cool to play in an Olympics. Now, hopefully, I have that chance. Those dreams, that long wait, could be dashed next week if the federation decides to take China out of the firing line.

