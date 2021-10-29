Sports
Columbine denies Pomonas the chance to run the 5A Jeffco table
Gallery images
Columbine and Pomona are going into the late season
american football
Dennis Pleuss/Jeffco Sports Information
Rebels win revenue battle in NAAC season finale
ARVADA Columbine junior Rocky Shields snatched a potential undefeated Class 5A Jeffco League run for Pomona on Thursday night.
The #10-ranked Rebels led the #8 Panthers 13-6 early in the fourth quarter. It looked like Pomona senior running back Chase Muller was going to score on an 11-yard touchdown run to possibly tie things up.
It was one of those things where they ran away from me, said Shields, a two-way lineman. You can’t give up a play. It’s about effort and pursuit. That’s what I did. I was at the right time at the right time to make the game.
Shields tore at the ball as Muller was about to enter the end zone. The ball came loose and Columbine senior Grayson Headrick recovered the ball at the Rebels 2-yard line.
Columbine (7-3, 3-2 in competition) took over with 8:49 in the fourth quarter. The Rebels went on a 15-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown dive by outplaying sophomore James Cillessen with less than 2 minutes to seal a 20-6 victory for the Rebels.
That’s Rebel Ball at its finest, Shield said of Columbine’s 98-yard touchdown drive to make it a 2-touchdown game. That’s what we work and preach.
Pomona (6-4, 4-1) actually took the conference title last week. Four straight league wins over Lakewood, Ralston Valley, Arvada West and Mullen, combined with a little help when rival Ralston Valley defeated Columbine last week, enabled the Panthers to take the league title before tipping in the North Area late Thursday afternoon. Athletic Complex.
Those two turnovers were killers, Pomona coach Nathan Johnson said after the Panthers 4-game win streak came to an end. I respect the heck out of (Columbines) offense. It is difficult if you make such mistakes and are negative in the turnover margin.
The only two scores in the second half were a Columbine field goal from senior Wes Jones and Cillessen’s touchdown. Both scores came after Pomona turns.
Columbine opened the game with a bang. On the first play of sophomore scrimmage, Josh Snyder had a 53-yard touchdown run sprinting down the Rebel sidelines.
I was just thinking run, run, run, Snyder said. It was great to hit them right away.
The Rebels had sidelined a shorthanded with senior running back/linebacker Seth Cromwell with an injury.
We weren’t sure what the outcome would be, Snyder said of playing without the Rebels’ leading rusher. We just tried our best and the result was 20-6.
Pomonas’ lone score of the game came on a 1-yard touchdown run by Muller with 4:49 left in the second quarter to narrow Columbines’ lead to 10-6. The loss will likely force the Panthers to play in the opening round of the 5A tournament next week.
Five weeks ago a lot of people thought we were down and out. I think when our team realizes they have their backs against the wall, they get pretty snappy and a controlled act of desperation, Johnson said. I can’t wait to see the braces come out.
Columbine and Pomona are now waiting to watch the 24-team 5A state tournament bracket take shape. The best 8 seeded teams will receive a bye in the first round. The Colorado High School Athletic Association will release the braces on Sunday, October 31.
It was a huge win for the Rebels, who had lost three of their last five games before winning the regular season final.
We were pretty down. Last week we were a little scared. We didn’t know who really were, said Columbine coach Andy Lowry. We practiced harder. We practiced with more focus. They played hard tonight against a real physical football team.
Columbine was 11th in the RPI standings for the win. So there’s a chance the Rebels can grab a valuable first-round bye to get healthier for the round of 16.
I would love it, Lowry said of the Rebels coming in the top-8 to grab a first round bye. It will be close.
Sources
2/ https://chsaanow.com/news/2021/10/28/football-columbine-takes-away-pomonas-chance-to-run-5a-jeffco-table.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]