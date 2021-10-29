Columbine denies Pomonas the chance to run the 5A Jeffco table

Columbine and Pomona are going into the late season

ARVADA Columbine junior Rocky Shields snatched a potential undefeated Class 5A Jeffco League run for Pomona on Thursday night.

The #10-ranked Rebels led the #8 Panthers 13-6 early in the fourth quarter. It looked like Pomona senior running back Chase Muller was going to score on an 11-yard touchdown run to possibly tie things up.

It was one of those things where they ran away from me, said Shields, a two-way lineman. You can’t give up a play. It’s about effort and pursuit. That’s what I did. I was at the right time at the right time to make the game.

Shields tore at the ball as Muller was about to enter the end zone. The ball came loose and Columbine senior Grayson Headrick recovered the ball at the Rebels 2-yard line.

Columbine (7-3, 3-2 in competition) took over with 8:49 in the fourth quarter. The Rebels went on a 15-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown dive by outplaying sophomore James Cillessen with less than 2 minutes to seal a 20-6 victory for the Rebels.

That’s Rebel Ball at its finest, Shield said of Columbine’s 98-yard touchdown drive to make it a 2-touchdown game. That’s what we work and preach.

Pomona (6-4, 4-1) actually took the conference title last week. Four straight league wins over Lakewood, Ralston Valley, Arvada West and Mullen, combined with a little help when rival Ralston Valley defeated Columbine last week, enabled the Panthers to take the league title before tipping in the North Area late Thursday afternoon. Athletic Complex.

Those two turnovers were killers, Pomona coach Nathan Johnson said after the Panthers 4-game win streak came to an end. I respect the heck out of (Columbines) offense. It is difficult if you make such mistakes and are negative in the turnover margin.

The only two scores in the second half were a Columbine field goal from senior Wes Jones and Cillessen’s touchdown. Both scores came after Pomona turns.

Columbine opened the game with a bang. On the first play of sophomore scrimmage, Josh Snyder had a 53-yard touchdown run sprinting down the Rebel sidelines.

I was just thinking run, run, run, Snyder said. It was great to hit them right away.

The Rebels had sidelined a shorthanded with senior running back/linebacker Seth Cromwell with an injury.

We weren’t sure what the outcome would be, Snyder said of playing without the Rebels’ leading rusher. We just tried our best and the result was 20-6.

Pomonas’ lone score of the game came on a 1-yard touchdown run by Muller with 4:49 left in the second quarter to narrow Columbines’ lead to 10-6. The loss will likely force the Panthers to play in the opening round of the 5A tournament next week.

Five weeks ago a lot of people thought we were down and out. I think when our team realizes they have their backs against the wall, they get pretty snappy and a controlled act of desperation, Johnson said. I can’t wait to see the braces come out.

Columbine and Pomona are now waiting to watch the 24-team 5A state tournament bracket take shape. The best 8 seeded teams will receive a bye in the first round. The Colorado High School Athletic Association will release the braces on Sunday, October 31.

It was a huge win for the Rebels, who had lost three of their last five games before winning the regular season final.

We were pretty down. Last week we were a little scared. We didn’t know who really were, said Columbine coach Andy Lowry. We practiced harder. We practiced with more focus. They played hard tonight against a real physical football team.

Columbine was 11th in the RPI standings for the win. So there’s a chance the Rebels can grab a valuable first-round bye to get healthier for the round of 16.

I would love it, Lowry said of the Rebels coming in the top-8 to grab a first round bye. It will be close.