San Diego Padres hires Oakland Athletics’ Bob Melvin as new manager, sources say





The San Diego Padres hired Bob Melvin on Thursday to a three-year contract as their new manager, bringing in one of the most respected figures in baseball after the Oakland Athletics allowed him to interview for the job, sources told ESPN. Melvin, who turned 60 on Thursday, won three American League West titles in his 11 years as Oakland manager after previous manager stops for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. His career record, in 18 years of leadership, is 1,346-1,272. The Padres fired manager Jayce Tingler after stumbling to a 79-83 finish in 2021. After starting the season with hopes of competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, the Padres slumped in the second half, leaving Tingler after two seasons. Manager wins Tony LaRussa 2821 Dusty Baker 1.987 Terry Francona 1,782 Joe Maddon 1,355 Bob Melvin 1,346 — ESPN Statistics and Information Melvin inherits a talented team led by star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado. The Padres return most of their roster, including infielder Jake Cronenworth, center fielder Trent Grisham, second baseman Adam Frazier and a strong starting rotation from Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove. Their deep bullpen is the kind of power that Melvin could harness, having done so with a constantly out-performing A-team. His tenure in Oakland was a huge success after tenures in Seattle and Arizona that ended with disappointment. With the A’s, Melvin developed a reputation as a players manager and a keen strategist, and in a division where his team often had the lowest wage bill, he found consistent success. Melvin was not among the well-known candidates for the San Diego job, including former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas and former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen. Despite exercising an option for Melvin in 2022, Oakland allowed him to interview with San Diego, and he will leave without any compensation and return to the A’s, ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reports. Constantly aggressive under general manager AJ Preller, the Padres already hired Cleveland pitching coach Ruben Niebla to serve on their staff this offseason. The Melvin takeover is in line with their hopes for a speedy recovery from a difficult 2021 season, in which performance issues and clubhouse issues torpedoed their hopes of winning the franchise’s first World Series. San Diego’s ascent began with the signing of Machado and the star change of Tatis, the 22-year-old who signed a $340 million 14-year contract earlier this year. Beneath their left side of the infield, talented young position players and a pitching staff backed by trades for Darvish, Snell and Musgrove, the Padres were looking to build on their play-off appearance in the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a breakout in 2021. Instead, a strong start to the season turned into underperformance and internal problems as the Padres struggled to endure injuries to Tatis’ left shoulder, which he subluxed multiple times. Tatis nevertheless posted MVP-type numbers, though a lack of pitching depth doomed the Padres. Preller has already tweaked his scouting and player development departments, and the stability Melvin brings with a multi-year deal fits well with the Padres’ point of contention. Oakland, meanwhile, is preparing for a transitional winter. Opponents believe that first baseman Matt Olson will be available through trade, and the constant rush of the A’s seeking the fight could hit a roadblock after an 86-win season in which they finished behind Houston and Seattle in the AL West. News of Melvin’s agreement with the Padres was first reported by MLB.com.

