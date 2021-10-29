Police arrest Kashmiri Muslims for celebrating Pakistan cricket team’s victory over India





Police Inspector Vikash Kumar in Agra – a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh – told reporters on Tuesday evening that a complaint had been lodged with the Jagdishpura Police Station after “anti-national” messages were sent by students of Raja Balwant Singh (RBS) engineering college following the match between the two cricket rivals.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh police tweeted that five people had been arrested in statewide incidents after “anti-national elements used disrespectful words against the Indian cricket team and made anti-Indian remarks that disrupted the peace”.

Police told CNN Thursday that three students from RBS Engineering College were arrested Wednesday “for committing an offense with intent to cause fear or alarm in the public, or in any part of the public in which any person could be incited.” to commit an offense against the state or against public peace.”

The three were also arrested for committing cyberterrorism under India’s information technology law, while charges of sedition were added before appearing in court on Thursday, said Saurabh Singh, a deputy superintendent of police in Agra.

The sedition law is a colonial-era law prohibiting “words, whether spoken or written, or by signs or visible representation” that attempt to “incite hatred or contempt, or incite displeasure” against the government. Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, told CNN on Thursday evening that the three students arrested are Muslim students from Indian-administered Kashmir. “This is definitely aimed at Kashmiri Muslims. I spoke to other local students today, the non-Kashmiri students in the college, they all said yes, they were cheering (in favor of Pakistan) and posted something on social media that the could have hurt feelings but what the complaint alleges is that they were shouting anti-Indian slogans and pro-partisan slogans,” Khuehami told CNN. “That’s not true, that’s absolutely unfounded. I was told this by local students, so they are being deliberately used as scapegoats in the run-up to the elections in Uttar Pradesh.” Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state, is slated to hold parliamentary elections in the first quarter of 2022. “Minutes ago, they were shaken up in front of the police by right-wing activists after being produced in court,” Khuehami said. Kashmir is an area governed partly by India and partly by Pakistan. It has been a point of conflict between the two neighboring countries since independence, and in 2019 India’s central government took greater control of the region it controls, after which several freedoms were suspended, including a five-month internet shutdown. Recently, the conflict in the heavily militarized region has become the order of the day rise “We don’t think there’s anything wrong with cheering a cricketer or an athlete, but if we hit them with an FIR (First Information Report), with sedition, we think it’s a serious penalty and a heavy penalty and we should cricket don’t mix it up with the politics,” Khuehami continued. “Cricket is unnecessarily mixed with politics and nationalism, which I think is wrong. There is nothing wrong with cheering or shouting in front of a team. It is an arbitrary action by the university authorities and the government of Uttar Pradesh,” Khuehami said, adding that the three students also had been suspended by the university administration of the RBS Engineering College. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh to withdraw the FIR against the three Kashmiri students. After India’s heavy defeat to Pakistan – which Pakistan won by 10 wickets – Indian bowler Mohammad Shami faced online abuse for being the only Muslim player on the Indian team. Several Indian cricketers came to Shami’s support. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said : “When we support Team India, we support everyone who represents Team India. (Shami) is a dedicated world class bowler. He had a bad day like any other athlete can have. I support Shami & Team India.” “Mohammad Shami has been targeted by the loss of yesterday’s cricket match, shows how radicalization and hatred of Muslims has increased significantly. A team has 11 players including one Muslim, so now he is being targeted,” said Asaduddin Owaisi, chairman of the political party. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslim told reporters on Monday.

