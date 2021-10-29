Sports
Why Matt Wells Failed as Head Coach in Lubbock
The end of the Matt Wells era of Texas Tech football came quite unexpectedly on Monday. It was no surprise that Wells was let go, but the timing of the announcement, on the first day of a game week and with a goodbye next week, surprised many.
To say that the Wells experiment was a disaster might be a bit far-fetched, but the numbers show he will go down in history as one of the worst head coaches in the history of the program. In fact, his .433 win rate is the third worst of all the men to ever lead the Red Raiders. In addition, it is the second worst among coaches who have been working in Lubbock for more than one season.
Only Jerry Moore, who coached the Red Raiders from 1981-85, had a worse multi-season win rate at .309. And so it makes sense to compare Wells to Moore as there are some similarities between the two failed former Red Raider coaches.
Both came to Tech after being head coaches on a lower program. Moore was the head coach at North Texas for two seasons, while Wells, of course, came to town after six years in the state of Utah.
And what’s interesting is that when every man was hired by Texas Tech, neither of them had an overwhelming track record as a head coach. Moore was 11-11 at UNT while Wells was only 44-34 at USU, having racked up three losing seasons in his previous four campaigns.
Off the field there were similarities and in every way both men were highly regarded when it came to their character and the way they treated people. However, that’s not enough to keep your job as a high-profile head coach at a major conference.
Now Texas Tech fans are wondering what exactly went wrong during Wells’ tenure. So let’s take a look at five reasons Wells failed to succeed in West Texas.
He’s just not a good coach
We have to be brutally honest when judging Matt Wells. He’s just not a great coach.
Coaches must be elite in some aspect of the game. They have to be tactical geniuses on one side of the ball, like Mike Leach was on offense, they have to be excellent recruiters, or they have to be excellent at managing and motivating people. In which of those categories do you think Wells would be particularly adept? Precisely.
The reality is Wells is a below average college head coach. His career record is only 57-51. And if you take away the first two years of his time in the state of Utah, two years in which it was reasonable to suggest that his success was due to the fact that he was set up to succeed by his predecessor Gary Andersen, who is credited as the man who turned one of the worst football shows in the nation, Wells is just 38-42 with just one winning season between 2015 and 2020.
In addition, Wells has been unable to get his team ready for play on a consistent basis. Time and again his team came out of the locker room unmotivated. That was the case three times this year (against Houston, Texas and TCU) and six times in his short time in Lubbock, his team fell into a hole of 14 points or more in the first quarter. That’s 20% of the games he coached with the Texas Tech football program.
Simply put, Wells is not a great head coach. He’s only had one run of consecutive winning seasons in his career and he’s never proven his ability to actually build a program into a winner. That’s not the type of coach Texas Tech needs, because life in the Big 12 is daunting for a school like Texas Tech that doesn’t make a living with the top 25 recruiting classes every year. Dare I say it, Texas Tech needed an “elite” coach to replace Kliff Kingsbury, but instead we got Matt Wells, who is an underpowered head coach and who didn’t have what it takes to win at the level of the big boys of American football.
