CCA achieves four titles in a row in girls tennis





Kaila Barksdales’ game stole the show with three spectacular singles sweeps. But the depth of the Canyon Crest Academys proved too great when the Ravens defeated Westview 13-5 on Thursday afternoon at the Barnes Center to capture the San Diego Section Open Division girls’ tennis championship, the fourth Open Division title in a row for CCA. The Ravens (18-2) defeated San Dieguito Academy in 2018, Torrey Pines in 2019 and Torrey Pines last season in what was a coed championship to save the COVID-19 pandemic season. Four years in a row, I couldn’t have imagined that when I came here as a freshman, said CCA’s senior No. 1 singles player Lyna Fowler. This has been our goal all along. Fowler lost 6-0 to Barksdale, then helped the Ravens with 6-0, 6-1 wins in singles. “I played singles all week,” said Fowler, who is considered the best doubles player in the county. It was physically demanding, but Kaila played very well. She had a great season. Fowler, a UC Irvine champion, helped her team beat Patrick Henry and Del Norte in the playoffs. Barksdale plans to play in college next season and has narrowed her picks to UC Santa Barbara, USD and Utah. I was very happy with my three sets, said Barksdale. Of course you want to win a championship, but we had a great season. The Wolverines, who own Sage Creek and No. 2-seeded Torrey Pines to reach the championship game, finishing the season 17-5. Westview scored all five of his points in singles, with Julianna Hong taking two wins. However, Canyon Crest won the doubles behind the teams of Lillie Finnegan-Yule Kang, Asha Gidwani-Sofia Ung and Karina Parikh-Elina Shalaev to take nine points. We played beautifully, said CCA coach Chris Black. Every girl contributed. It was four great years with this group, especially with my four seniors (Fowler, Gidwani, Pirikh and Ung). Championships are great. The girls’ tennis season is far from over. Both teams will advance to the Regionals Nov. 19-20 in Southern California, with CCA expected to finish in a top three. Plus, the San Diego Section singles championships kick off Monday at the Balboa Tennis Club. This team had really great chemistry, Fowler said after the team took 30 minutes of photos with the CIF Championship banner. It was a lot of fun playing with this group. [email protected]

