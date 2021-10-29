Greenwich’s Carmichael comes home to Yale hockey





NEW HAVEN Standing in the hall of Ingalls Rink is no stranger to Ryan Carmichael. It was new to face the media as a Yale men’s hockey defender.

I grew up 45 minutes away from here, the Greenwich resident said earlier this month. I used to come to the Yale Whale for birthday parties. All my friends would invite a bunch of guys over to games when I was playing like mites, squirts, bantam hockey.

The opportunity came to join the Bulldogs and Carmichael, a junior, has moved back home to Connecticut. Yale will play its first game in more than 600 days at Brown on Saturday night. He is one of only nine Bulldogs to have played a college hockey game. It’s always been a dream of mine to go to Yale, he said, so it was a pretty easy decision on my part to come back close to home and be part of such a storied organization. In a team that has played 233 college games together, the eight Carmichael played at Notre Dame two years ago are not unimportant. He captained the Brunswicks and then played junior hockey in the USHL for a year before moving to South Bend. His last game, however, was January 31, 2020, against Penn State, in which he scored his first collegiate shot at goal. Ryan gives us a little bit of experience on the blue line, said Yale coach Keith Allain. Hes got good size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds). He is very mobile. He is another man who has not played much hockey in recent years. I just think his experience, his age (22) in addition to his skills is useful for our hockey team. While he hasn’t been able to play much in two years, Carmichael said he learned a lot at Notre Dame and hopes he can bring that to a young group at Yale. He says the Bulldogs seem to be one of his tightest teams. We would work for each other there on the ice, said Carmichael. I think that’s something that makes great teams great, and I think we definitely have that. Yale will play just one game this weekend and return home next weekend for games against Quinnipiac and Princeton. Carmichael can’t wait to be on the inside of the glass for those games. I have a lot of family here, and my sisters I have four sisters, so they will all be here, said Carmichael, my mother, my father, some friends too. [email protected]; @fornabaioctp

