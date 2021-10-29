NAACP urges professional athletes not to sign with Texas sports teamsExBulletin







Roger Steinman/AP The NAACP is urging athletes in major sports not to sign with professional teams in Texas in response to the state’s voting and abortion laws and the ban on mask requirements. NAACP leaders gave a open letter Thursday to player associations for the NBA, NFL, WNBA, MLB and NHL. The NAACP leaders called the Texas laws “a blueprint by lawmakers to violate the constitutional rights of everyone,” and asked free agents to reconsider moving their families to a state that “is not safe for anyone.”.” The civil rights organization reminded free agents to also consider the influence their platforms have. “If all else fails, we must look inward and heed the call to protect the basic human rights and democratic values ​​that are fundamental to this country,” he said. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “Professional athletes serve as some of our country’s greatest role models and we need them to join us in the fight for democracy.” “If you are a woman, avoid Texas. If you are black, avoid Texas. If you want to reduce your chances of dying from the coronavirus, avoid Texas,” Johnson continued in the letter. Texas’ abortion law, SB8 (known as the Texas Heartbeat Act), is considered one of the strictest in the country. The law bans almost all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape, incest and sexual abuse. State law states that private citizens can enforce the law by suing abortion providers or anyone else who helps a woman break the law and giving the citizens money if they win. Last month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that imposes several voting restrictions. The provisions include: banning Texans from registering to vote using a PO Box as their address, banning drive-thru voting, and restricting mail-in voting requests for medical reasons.

LM Otero/AP Abbott, the only lawmaker mentioned by name in the NAACP’s letter, has also been the subject of criticism for lifting COVID-19 restrictions, making masks optional and allowing businesses to reopen. “Personal vigilance for the [safety] standards are still needed to contain COVID. It’s just that now state mandates are no longer necessary,” Abbott said in his March 2. news conference. Earlier this month, Abbott issued an executive order banning vaccine requirements and calling on state lawmakers to enact the ban. Also in the open letter, NAACP leaders said the rights of people of color are under attack in Texas, attacks that Texas President Gary Bledsoe called objectionable. Bledsoe says Texans should stand together and “use all the tools at their disposal” to protect human rights. “We must fight for our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees to all Americans,” he said. There are nine major professional teams in Texas: the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets; the Dallas Wings of the WNBA; the NFL’s Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys; the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros of the MLB; and the Dallas Stars of the NHL. NPR contacted the league players’ associations; they did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

