Greg Chappell on Australian cricket road to Cape Town sandpaper crisis

Oh mate, but you guys wore out other teams. Mate, there was chatter, there was the occasional sledding, but no harassing opponents and certainly not premeditated. It’s never been acceptable in a workplace, let alone a cricket pitch, and it shouldn’t be acceptable now. No mate, you have to do this to win. Why did Darren think Australia always played like this? Probably because of the emphasis on mental disintegration when Darren played most of his international matches, during Steve Waugh’s hugely successful stint as captain. While this sort of thing was occasionally seen under Allan Border and Mark Taylor, in Steve’s day it became acceptable to stand there and address an opponent as an everyday tactic. In the generations that followed, it went from a necessity to something like a badge of honor to get into the opposition’s nose faster than they into ours.

Loading There was a period leading up to Cape Town where quite a few of us felt the same way. We couldn’t tell you what the problem or the blast would be, but we knew something ominous was coming. Essentially, this isn’t going to end well. As a selector, subject to more advice than just about any other job in cricket, wherever I went in my day-to-day life, I read about the team’s behavior every day. People turned off the TV en masse, outraged by some of the things they saw. The alarm bells started ringing. Another contributing factor in early 2018, critical to the team’s leadership, was that Steve Smith was a shadow of his former self. During the previous Ashes in Australia he had a big run, put a lot of energy into it and was clearly drained. In part this was because he didn’t hit the ball well, so he had to spend a lot of time on his runs. Exactly how deflated was not clear to me until I spoke with him in Perth towards the end of the third Test at the WACA Ground, where Australia regained the Ashes. Steve sat on one of the physio benches, staring into space; I walked across the room to him and he didn’t register anyone was there. I said how are you and he blinked and said, Oh mate, I’m gone. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat during a test match I can’t do anything. All I can do is play cricket and stagger back to my room.

I could relate to that, because there were times when as a captain all I could do from one day to the next was go to my room, have something to eat and go to sleep as early as possible to save enough energy for the next day. But he had gone further than that, because he was so tense that he couldn’t even relax without sleeping pills. So in mid-December he was a shadow of a man, and that contributed to what we saw in South Africa a few months later. It basically meant there was one less adult in the room. I have no doubt whatever happened in Newlands was happening around Steve as I don’t believe he was even capable of taking part in a plot. He was extremely tired and withdrawn. Steve Smith during the 2017-18 Perth Test of the Ashes series. Credit:MONKEY I had a tremendous amount of empathy for Steve. Just as he collapsed in South Africa, I had mine in the MCG in 1981. I didn’t see it coming and I don’t know if anyone sees it coming. It wasn’t until that day that I realized how tense I was. And I don’t think anyone close to me knew. So it’s a little hard to see it coming when you’re in the middle of it. I think I could have seen it coming for Steve, especially after that day in Perth, just as I had seen it coming for Kim Hughes 33 years earlier. We had also seen an increasingly arrogant attitude towards the way the ball was controlled, not only at international level, but also in the Sheffield Shield. For many years, the practice of scratching the ball was almost in plain sight. Everyone knew about it, but nobody did much about it and if someone was caught, they got a slap on the wrist.

Loading By the summer of 201718, it became increasingly apparent that many states were little concerned about trying to move the new ball, instead doing everything they could to turn it into an old ball as quickly as possible. As bad as the Newlands ball-tampering incident looked on the pitch, the press conference afterwards was just a train accident. As a coach, Darren Lehmann really should have gone to that press conference and said: It’s under investigation, we can’t say anything at this stage, but talk more once the finding is passed. Instead, Steve Smith thought that, in line with previous penalties for ball tampering, he would just admit it, get a slap on the wrist, and get on with it. But that misread the situation and ultimately served to fan the flames that were already burning. I know the team was advised not to handle the press conference the way Smith and Cameron Bancroft did. Ignoring this advice was yet another symptom of the bubble. Pat Howard asked me after Cape Town if I thought we had a win at all costs. I said, mate, if you stayed away from it for a while, you’d see we did that, and it led to what we saw in Newlands. Pat was shocked by the whole thing and the fact that he might have unwittingly played a part in it.

Of course, from the first day of his job in 2011, Pat tried to achieve certain goals and they were to ensure that the Australian team would become the number 1 in all forms of the game and win World Cups at the same time. We followed the old Tiger Woods line, second sucks, and third is even worse, regardless of other factors that may come into play. Now it must be said that there were people within CA who felt from day one and let them know that this was not right and that it would lead to problems. Not Out, by Greg Chappell with Daniel Brettig, is out November 3. The antithesis was that we can only hope to be competitive in every game we play, and the rankings will be what it will be depending on the talent we have against the rest of the world. I certainly expressed my opinion at the time that if we do this, there will be side effects and consequences. The course CA took was also at odds with everything we increasingly knew about the way elite athletes do their jobs: a process-driven approach that takes the pressure of results out of the picture as much as possible. In contrast, a results-oriented approach created a sense of futility or failure of anything but great success. In the end, every one of us in the organization was guilty. We all walked past things we shouldn’t have walked past, from top to bottom. There were opportunities to speak out as an organization and we did not do that. One of the realities of such a long run is that it could be another generation or two before Australian players completely abandon the stool of filthy, premeditated sledding. I’m not quite convinced that the good work of the past three years has completely wiped it out: undeniably there are some cricketers who still think it’s a competitive advantage worth having.