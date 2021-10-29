Predictions: TCU Football in Kansas State





Christian Tjoa I’m much more invested in TCU Basketball starting next week and realize I need to get help the importance of the fan base. Apathy is the enemy of greatness. Kansas State plays better because our run defense will turn Deuce Vaughn into the best Barry Sanders. 200+ yards and everything is terrible (from scrimmage) Yes, experienced QB who has received a lot of unfair criticism over the years. Hell have a solid game on Saturday. Since I can’t say every player in defense, I say Max. The margin of error is so small that while he’s not the biggest problem in this team, we need to have him elite to have a chance. 2 picks won’t make it. K State wins 38-28. Offense bounces back, but K State plays ball control as Thompson and Vaughn shred us. It will be a slow, painful game, as the K State matchup often is. Deanna Rust When you say TCU Football I automatically assume you mean TCU Futbol the importance of the fan base. Apathy is the enemy of greatness. I have a feeling this is a setup. But if I have to answer, I think TCU can pull this off. KSU has averaged 27 points per game (conference and non) this season, and TCU averaged about 34, so I think TCU’s offensive potential is slightly stronger than KSU. But the difference maker becomes the defense as a whole, especially our secondary. If they don’t get through, KSU can collect points and play an offensive game against us. Never mind, because Zach Evans is about to have total control of the ball in this game. His experience worries me. While he’s not a standout, great quarterback, he’s good. He has talent and experience playing TCU. Again, if the secondary can’t figure out how to get ahead of the receivers and break passes (an interception feels like a bubble bath at this point), Thompson and his receivers can make it look really easy. And Vaughn goes to the races. Our receivers must be able to hold the ball. But Quentin Johnston had some great opportunities that were lost last weekend. We need him to lead and perform this group of recipients. He has the talent and he gets opportunities. He just needs to get it all together for some big receptions to help get the Frogs recruiting and give the defense some rest. I’m going to 31-30 TCU. I think it’s going to be a close game, but I think the Frogs can pull this off even with a pretty good day on either side of the ball. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but we need to put more pieces together than last week. Russ Hodges I’m still invested and believe TCU will make a bowl game against West Virginia. I can’t lose at home to underpowered teams. TCU should now be in desperation mode. Losing and falling to 3-5 with OSU, Baylor and Iowa State left would be extremely difficult for a bowl. More than 100 yards but less than 150 (from scrimmage) Thompson has shown that he can perform well against weak defenses (Oklahoma) so I won’t see him struggling on Saturday. Max Duggan. His two turnovers against West Virginia resulted in 10 points for the Mountaineers. TCU 27, Kansas State 24 Colin Post I’m still invested and believe TCU will make a bowl game against West Virginia. I can’t lose at home to underpowered teams. TCU. Quentin Johnston bounce back game. Never mind, because Zach Evans is about to have total control of the ball in this game. Great system man. Generally makes the right decisions and takes care of the ball. A threat in the run game if unchecked. Id expect him to have a good (200 plus yards) not great game Saturday. Watch out for Noah Daniel’s first interception of the year. Quentin and Ochaun. Reliability needed when catching the pass and MUST go to the QB. 31-17 TCU. Max balls out, Zach gets back on track and the defense does enough to keep a weak KSU attack at bay. Ryan Bunnell When you say TCU Football I automatically assume you mean TCU Futbol the importance of the fan base. Apathy is the enemy of greatness. Our team plays beaten. Kansas State will play the better game, Deuce Vaughn is going to have a field day. 200+ yards and everything is terrible (from scrimmage) Not sure if I’d say dominate, but he’s fully capable of ripping random big plays, which has been killing us all year. Max Duggan 38-34 K-State wins. I don’t even want to think about how we get there. Anthony North I’m much more invested in TCU Basketball starting next week and realize I need to get help the importance of the fan base. Apathy is the enemy of greatness. K-state. The degree to which Deuce Vaughn is better than the TCU defense is far greater than anyone of the TCU attack is better than the KSU defense. 200+ yards and everything is terrible (from scrimmage) He’s playing against the 2021 TCU defense, right? Ok, well, hell dominates. Gary Patterson 38-24 KSU. What is the difference between us? We can start with the defense – where we scream I don’t give a shit and see who really means it. Garrett Podell I’m still invested and believe TCU will make a bowl game against West Virginia. I can’t lose at home to underpowered teams. TCU because Quentin Johnston will clear his ball guard to take over this game. More than 100 yards but less than 150 (from scrimmage) He’ll probably play well, but I expect he’ll give TCU more trouble at scrambles when things break for big gains with his legs. The TCU’s line of defense. Too often they have been bullied against West Virginia and others off the line. It is up to them to stand up for themselves. TCU 16- Kansas State 13. A snail’s feast with many miscues, but a Quentin Johnston catch-and-run touchdown makes the difference as each team scores a single TD with a few field goals in it. Melissa headwaters When you say TCU Football I automatically assume you mean TCU Futbol the importance of the fan base. Apathy is the enemy of greatness. Kansas State has positive momentum after a win from behind, TCU must pick itself up off the mat. While the Frogs are always able to get things going — this is still a talented squad — I think we’re still in the valley of Frog Football. Cats play a complete game with Deuce Vaughn making the difference as the receiver. 200+ yards and everything is terrible (from scrimmage) Skylar Thompson has become a much better passer this season, due – at least in part – to his running being hampered by a lower body injury. He makes progress, makes good decisions and avoids mistakes. While the Cats are not known for being a major offense of the game, they have certainly had success against TCU secondaries in the past, and I think Thompson will play a very efficient game on Saturday. Quinten Johnston. If he plays the way he did in Oklahoma and not the way he did against WVU, the Frogs can outdo K State. 34-27 Kansas State. I just don’t think this defense can stop Deuce Vaughn when it matters.

