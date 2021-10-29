Vaccinated senior dies when COVID hits his hockey league after first game in 18 months





A fully vaccinated Ontario senior has died after COVID-19 spread through his adult hockey league. Last week, 75-year-old Garry Weston died after suffering a serious stroke while battling pneumonia caused by COVID-19, according to his family. Weston’s daughter, Amber Weston-Campbell, told CTV News Toronto on Thursday that her father was infected with COVID-19 in September while playing in a three-on-three hockey league in Newmarket, Ontario, for the first time in 18 months. According to officials in the York, Ontario area, there were 15 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 related to the hockey league. “My father was an avid athlete,” Weston-Campbell told CTV on Thursday. “He’s been waiting to go back and play because he just loved hockey.” Weston-Campbell said that after her father played, he didn’t feel so well the next day. “It was like a cold, but at home it kept getting worse,” she said. “He was having trouble breathing.” Once Weston was hospitalized, things continued to get worse before he was transferred to the intensive care unit and eventually intubated. “While they were intubating him, he developed signs and symptoms of a stroke,” said Weston-Campbell, a registered nurse. “Then they found out he had had a massive stroke. The doctor basically told us he wouldn’t be able to come home. It was a grim diagnosis.” The doctors told Weston-Campbell that the damage caused by Weston’s stroke was irreversible and that he would have “no quality of life” if he were taken off the ventilator. Weston-Campbell and her family decided shortly afterwards to take her father off the ventilator. “It would have been so unfair of us to try to keep his physical shell of a body, which it would have been if he hated every minute of it. He was far too active of a man to live like that,” said Weston-Campbell. She ended her statements to CTV by stating that her family still believes everyone should get the vaccine. “We just want people to be vigilant,” she said. “It’s a very small number of people, but you never know when you will become that number.” According to CTV, the other 14 people who tested positive in the hockey league had mild symptoms. Newsweek has reached out to York Region’s official website for further comment.

