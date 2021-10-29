Here’s the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press





UNDATED (AP) No. 16 Baylor could give Texas almost no chance to compete in the Big 12 championship game in coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season. The 6-1 Bears have already tripled their overall win in Coach Dave Aranda’s second year. Both teams come from open data. Texas is 4-3 after losing in the last two games when it reached double digits. Baylor in his final game defeated future Big 12 team BYU. Oklahoma in fourth place is at home to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have interim coach Sonny Cumbie in charge after Matt Wells was fired this week. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sophomore Baylor coach Dave Aranda has the No. 16 bears battling for the top of the Big 12 rankings. Freshman Texas coach Steve Sarkisian still has the Longhorns stuck in the middle of the pack and eager for a breakthrough win. Texas could get a Saturday in Waco. Or the Bears could bury Texas in the Big 12 title chase and end a miserable October for the Longhorns. Baylor has a powerful run that turned the game over 300 yards in a win over BYU. Texas has given up big leads late in consecutive losses. UNDATED (AP) Oklahoma seems to be putting together a complete game. The Sooners trailed struggling Kansas last week before rallying in the second half to win 35-23 and improve to 8-0. They dropped from number 3 to number 4 in the AP Top 25 this week. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley still sees big things ahead. He wants to host more of his veteran leaders like the Sooners Texas Tech. The Red Raiders fired coach Matt Wells earlier this week. Sonny Cumbie was named interim coach. STILLWATER, Oklahoma (AP) One game here or there could have made a difference for the State of Oklahoma 15 in its 24-21 loss to the State of Iowa last week, the first loss of the season. TheCowboys want to make sure they don’t overlook an annoying Kansas squad that nearly created a monumental disruption to No. 4 Oklahoma has caused. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Brock Purdy seems to be getting his way against West Virginia. On Saturday, the Iowa State quarterback has a chance to defeat the Mountaineers for the fourth straight season. He’s already done it against Kansas, and next month there’s another fourpeat possible against Texas Tech. Iowa State is 12-2 with Purdy in the month of October alone. Purdy is second in the Bowl Subdivision with a 75% completion rate. Hes thrown for seven touchdowns against West Virginia in his career with two interceptions. Hes also runs for two scores and has been fired three times. West Virginias offense has averaged 175 yards over the teams last three meetings. UNDATED (AP) TCU heads to Kansas State on Saturday with coach Gary Patterson suddenly on the hot seat. The longtime Horned Frogs coach has overseen a defense that has played a big part in their 3-4 start to the season, and many fans are starting to turn against the coach who led them from also in the Mountain West to Big 12 contender . But they will have a chance to turn the tide against the Wildcats, who took a much-needed win over Texas Tech last weekend. UNDATED (AP) Is Dan Mullen really in the hot seat in Florida? How did things go so fast for the coach who took the Gators to three straight New Years Six games and pushed Alabama into the SEC championship last year? In the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, college football reporter Steven Godfrey, co-host of the Split Zone Duo podcast, joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about Mullens’ status in Florida. Then, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic joins the show to watch Week 9 of the season, which culminates in a Michigan-Michigan state game and the aforementioned Mullen and the Gators against No. 1 Georgia in the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party. UNDATED (AP) Villanovas Collin Gillespie is set to make the most of his second chance at a senior season. Gillespie was the co-Big East Player of the Year last season, but tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during a win over Creighton, allowing Villanova to earn the Big East regular season championship. The injury ended his senior season early and prevented him from entering the NCAA tournament. Gillespie is now back as a fifth year senior and feeling healthy again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wrex.com/news/national/here-is-the-latest-big-12-conference-sports-news-from-the-associated-press/article_99f588be-2e62-5707-b115-3cdd6e1dbd3c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos