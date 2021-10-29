What laws are used to book those who celebrated Pakistani cricket’s victory over India?

India’s beating at the hands of the Pakistan cricket team in the men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday was followed by an unusual result for a sporting event: criminal cases.

At least 14 people have been booked in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir simply for celebrating Pakistan’s victory. The invoked laws and criminal provisions included sedition, cyber terrorism, a section usually associated with incitement to riot and another generally intended for terrorists.

Despite these serious allegations, lawyers say things are completely untenable and celebrating the outcome of a cricket match cannot be a criminal activity.

Pakistan’s 10-wicket win on Sunday marked the first time it had defeated India in a World Cup match.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, police have not only filed cases against seven individuals, but also arrested five for celebrating Pakistan’s victory. The cases and arrests were allegedly instigated by Hindutva organizations demanding police action.

According to the police of uttar pradesh, the seven have been charged under various charges for posting WhatsApp statuses and Facebook messages to celebrate Pakistanis’ victory and shouting slogans in support of Pakistan. Of the five arrested, three were students from Kashmir. The students have now also been suspended from their lectures.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath approved the police action, with his official Twitter account saying those celebrating Pakistan’s victory will face sedition charges.

At present, only one of the seven has reportedly been on trial for sedition, a crime that could carry a life sentence and has been often invoked by the government of Adityanath against all kinds of critics.

The others are booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including:

Section 153A, which deals with the promotion of enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, etc.

Section 504, which deals with an intentional insult to violate public order.

Section 505(1)(b), which punishes the intent to cause fear or alarm in the public or the incitement to commit an offense against the state.

Section 506, which deals with criminal harassment.

And Section 507 which deals with criminal harassment through anonymous communications. These charges are punishable from two years in prison to seven years. Since these alleged messages in support of Pakistan have been posted online, the police have also appealed to Section 66F of the Information Technology Act, which covers cyberterrorism a criminal offense that can carry a life sentence.

Jammu and Kashmir

In Srinagar, two cases have been filed against students and staff at two medical universities after videos of them celebrating Pakistan’s victory went viral. They have been booked under Article 13 of the Act for the Prevention of Illegal Activities, which is an anti-terror law.

Article 13 prohibits unlawful activities such as disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India or intending or supporting the transfer of any part of the territory of India. The law prescribes a sentence of five to seven years for committing or assisting in an illegal activity.

They have also been charged with Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code, which penalizes statements that cause public mischief.

Safiya Majeed, a technician from one of the two medical colleges, reportedly posted a WhatsApp status celebrating India’s loss and was fired for being disloyal to the nation.

Six people have been arrested in the Samba district of Jammu & Kashmir for allegedly uttering pro-Pakistani slogans after the match.

Rajasthan

Nafeesa Attari, a teacher at a private school in Udaipur, has been arrested after she posted a WhatsApp status saying: We won, along with a photo of the Pakistan cricket team. When someone asked her if she supported Pakistan, she would replied that she did, which she later claimed was said in jest.

Attari was detained and arrested under Section 153B of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with allegations against national integration and prescribes a maximum prison sentence of three years. She was also fired from her job.

Former teacher Nafeesa Attari in a video message after she was criticized for sharing a celebratory post following Pakistan’s victory in a cricket match against India on Sunday. Credit: Twitter screenshot/Newsroom post.

not sustainable



The flow of cases has left legal experts baffled.

Frankly, I don’t know of any law that prohibits supporting another team, said attorney Anas Tanwir, founder of the Indian Civil Liberties Union, which regularly deals with civil and political rights issues. scroll.in. It is not that they support an enemy country at war.

Talking about the laws and regulations used to prosecute people, Tanwi added: UAPA [Unlawful Activities Prevention Act] is a specialized legislation. The idea is to curb terrorism. It is a draconian law and should not be used for these purposes. I believe that a higher degree of prima facie evidence is needed for UAPA, that they were involved in an activity that was detrimental to the sovereignty of the nation.

Indeed, questions were raised not only about UAPA or sedition, but about all the provisions invoked in these cases.

There is no law that allows you to file cases against people for celebrating the match win. These charges will not hold up in court, said Lubhayathi Rangarajan, a lawyer and researcher who has extensively investigated sedition and its abuse in India. For incitement there must be an incitement to violence and a threat to destabilize the government. Celebrating the victory of a country you may not like is no reason to sue people for sedition.

But in many cases, the actual outcome of the case is irrelevant. The legal action itself is the punishment.

Even if people are acquitted in court or cases dropped, they will spend a few months in jail and pay legal fees, Rangarajan said. These are very serious allegations. It is designed to make people feel busy.

Not the first time



There have been other cases where cases have been filed after a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

In 2014, more than 60 Kashmiri students in Meerut who had cheered for Pakistan were arrested by the government of Uttar Pradesh on charges of sedition, causing damage to property and promoting enmity between different groups. However, the charges of sedition were later dropped after a preliminary investigation, while the others remained.

In 2017, Madhya Pradesh police arrested 15 men on sedition charges for allegedly celebrating India’s defeat in that year’s Champions Trophy match against Pakistan. They were booked for criminal conspiracy and sedition. One of these men had said: scroll.in that the police made him sign a false report saying that Muslims were celebrating Pakistan’s victory.

A recent database launched by Article 14 shows that of the 405 sedition cases registered after 2014, only 4% resulted in convictions.

Also read:

If cheering for Pakistan over India is sedition, book all Kashmiris

96% sedition cases filed against 405 people after BJP’s 2014 victory, new Article 14 database shows

I was scared: MP says police made him sign false report saying Muslims were celebrating Pakistan’s victory

The Daily Fix: Don’t treat cricket as a test of patriotism for Indian Muslims