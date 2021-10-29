Sports
CSU Football Leads Mountain West in Front of Fans at Canvas Stadium
Screams from coaches and players echoed through the stadium, like screams rattling against the distant walls of a deep cavern.
The eerie near-silence as the Colorado State soccer team retrieved the bronze shoe from Wyoming last season after a big win at Fort Collins was far too striking.
The Boot was located near what should have been a rocking student section in Canvas Stadium, but COVID-19 restrictions left it bare.
Now the energy of college football game day is back and so far at a level rarely seen in CSU football history.
Many wondered if there would be a turnout in 2021 after a season without fans.
CSU has played three of its six home games this season. Leading up to the fourth (5pm Saturday vs. Boise State), the numbers were way up.
The average attendance of 31,447 in those games ranks first in the Mountain West and sixth out of all Group of 5 programs.
American football:Top Program College Offers Rolling In for Rocky Mountain Football’s Ethan Thomason
The 34,780 people who saw CSU’s last home game a win over San Jose State was the fourth largest crowd in Canvas Stadium’s four seasons that fans have been allowed in.
Defensive lineman Scott Patchan transferred from Miami to CSU for last season, so he had only witnessed an Aries crowd this season.
The student department actually surprised him.
I had no idea. It was a shock, but a good shock, Patchan said on the Steve Addazio coaching show this week. It’s fun. Our student department is really crazy and I love seeing them there. Hopefully we will also get a lot of support this week.
One of the catalysts has been that student section. The Rams are now on pace for a record average for student attendance per game.
CSU distributed approximately 13,000 student tickets for the opener and 11,000 for the next two games. About half of the students (freshmen and sophomores) had never attended a CSU sporting event until this fall due to COVID-19.
Playing to a packed crowd was great, and everything we missed last year is what we have now, senior defensive lineman Toby McBride said on the coaches show.
It’s not just Canvas Stadium either. The CSU volleyball team is annually in the top-15 of the host nation, and the Rams are now seventh in Division I with 2,606 per game.
Is this sustainable for the football team?
An attendance estimate for Saturdays game was not made available, but Boise State often draws well. The next home game is Air Force (November 17, November 13). The hardest sell will probably be the final against Nevada (7 p.m. on Nov. 27), in part because it comes at the end of Thanksgiving, when many college students are out of town.
So far it has been a record season for visitor numbers. Not only is the student-per-game average at the top right now, the season average is second in CSU history, only behind the stadium’s opening season (32,062) in 2017.
Our audience was fantastic. The student section was incredible. I’m just so grateful to our fan base and our students, said coach Steve Addazio after the win over San Jose State. The energy and atmosphere was just phenomenal. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be there? What a way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
Opinion: Unacceptable blunder on game-ending kick costs CSU football against Utah State
Canvas Stadium average attendance
- 2021: 31,447 per game (up to and including three games)
- 2020: N/A (COVID)
- 2019: 23.338
- 2018: 29,504
- 2017 (first season): 32,062
(Last season with Hughes (2016) was 27,600.)
Top 10 Attendance At Hughes And Canvas Stadiums
- 2017 (Canvas): 32,062
- 2021 (Canvas): 31,447 (through three games)
- 1994 (Hughes): 31,299
- 1998 (Hughes): 31.292
- 2003 (Hughes): 30.631
- 2002 (Hughes): 30.461
- 1997 (Hughes): 29,795
- 2018 (Canvas): 29,504
- 2005 (Hughes): 29,347
- 1996 (Canvas): 28,885
Follow Kevin Lytle on twitter.com/Kevin_Lytle and on facebook.com/KevinSLytle. Colorado sports can also be followed on Twitter. Support his work and that of other Colorado journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.
