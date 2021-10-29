Wire Pickups Waiver for NHL Week 3

Special for Yahoo Sports

With a few weeks in the books, a few questions need to be asked: are the Sabers real? What’s wrong with the Habs? And is the D of the Coyotes really that terrible?

It will take more time to evaluate team situations, but at least we can go through the weekly waiver choices. Just a reminder that this column is meant to be a resource for any type of fantasy hockey format, be it straight or roto, competitive or recreational, standard or deep. With very few exceptions, I won’t bring up anyone if they’re in more than 50 percent of Yahoo’s competitions. And repeats aren’t allowed until at least the New Year, unless someone really deserves a second (or third?) mention.

Here are 14 more hidden hockey gems.

(Scheduled rates/statistics as of October 28.)

forward

Andrew Mangiapane, CGY (Yahoo: 53%)

The player to get him this week before he is gone is Mangiapane who, despite a 14:55 average, tied the score with seven goals for the league leader on Wednesday night. He showed promise last season with 32 points in 56 games and should be ready for more ice age, but that didn’t stop him from filling the net. Mangiapane doesn’t add much other than shooting shots at the net, but he’s not there for the secondary material. Add it so you don’t have to settle for crumbs.

Andrew Copp, WPG (Yahoo: 42%)

After a few mediocre years, Copp stepped up his game last season by 39 points, 12 of which were on the power play mainly skating on the third line. Of Mark Scheifele higher on the depth chart, he has been able to profit with a pair of three-point impressions and 14 shots in the last four games, along with 34 faceoff wins in the last two. Even if Copp doesn’t play a prominent role when Scheifele and Blake Wheeler return, he’s a solid fantasy item that can fit anywhere in the lineup.

Jordan Steel, AUTO (Yahoo: 38%)

Staal comes off an outstanding 16 goals and 22 assists in the shortened season, while totaling 14 PPPs. His minutes are slightly lower this campaign, but he has already racked up four points. There’s no shame in being Carolina’s third center within a stacked top-nine and logging significant time on both special teams units. Outside of offense, Staal was active in other categories with 12 shots, 13 hits, five blocks and 40 faceoff wins.

Rickard Rakell, ANH (Yahoo: 29%)

We called Jakob Silvverberg last week as a production source and we continue in Anaheim with the generally reliable Rakell. He won’t score many points comparable to previous outputs, although he is still adept at goals (four) and shots (26). Rakell remains a mainstay of the Ducks’ lead, contributing two PPGs. Those stats may not be exciting, but they should be an incentive to pick him up.

Dustin Brown, LA (Yahoo: 21%)

There aren’t many 36-year-olds who can hold it offensively and physically, but Brown continues to prove his worth in both areas. Two goals, three helpers, 22 shots and 12 hits from 18:21 is not bad for an old man. Brown has been a fixture next to Anze Kopitar for years and joins the Slovenian on equal strength and power play. And that collaboration probably won’t end anytime soon.

Jonathan Drouin, MA (Yahoo: 18%)

Montreal may look terrible, but some of its skaters need attention. The team has only scored 11 goals from its first seven games and Drouin has netted five. After a much-needed personal break, the former first-rounder and multiple 53-point performer looks rejuvenated next to Christian Dvorak. Drouin’s play can be a bit dull at times, but you can’t ignore his talent and imagination.

Jason Zucker, PIT (Yahoo: 6%)

The Pens look considerably better than the Habs, although no one brags about their game without the services of Sydney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Jake Guentzel (99 percent) may be Pittsburgh’s most prominent healthy forward worthy of being on the list, but Zucker is more than capable of posting a respectable stat with a goal in three out of four games. Throw 20 shots, 15 hits and a place on the first power play. And since Crosby will be back soon, Zucker’s PP appeal should only get better.

Robert Thomas, STL (Yahoo: 4%)

After a season full of injuries, expectations for Thomas were tempered as he headed for 2021-22. The 2018 WJC gold medalist didn’t get many minutes in the first three years, but an increase in the last four games has resulted in five assists. Center the third trio with Vladimir Tarasenko on the right will do a lot to increase Thomas’ offensive numbers. He also qualifies as an RW in Yahoo, which provides flexibility in competitions that count face-offs.

defenders

Moritz Seider, DET (Yahoo: 35%)

Many jaws dropped when Seider was selected sixth in 2019 since he was sixth for European skaters who entered the draft. But after successful stints in the AHL and the Swedish Elite League, along with an excellent training camp, few doubts remain about his enormous potential. Seider marked his NHL debut with two assists and three hits against the defending champion. He has added four assists with three on the power play and has averaged nearly 22 minutes. We’re only seven games into it and Seider has already risen to the top of Detroit’s blueline depth chart.

Moritz Seider impressed in the beginning. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Evan Bouchard, EDM (Yahoo: 24%)

Like Darnell nurse, Bouchard excelled offensively as a junior. And like his defensive partner, it took a few years to earn a full-time position in the major league. Both got off to a decent start in terms of scoring and combined for 38 shots as they complemented each other with Nurse scoring 33 hits and Bouchard blocking 12 shots. The duo can also be found on the Oilers’ much less used second-man advantage, although there’s a slim chance that Bouchard could eventually usurp Tyson Barrie as the RD on the leading group.

Noah Dobson, New York (Yahoo: 19%)

Dobson was used as a power play specialist in his first two seasons, although only six PPPs were produced in total. Of Nick Leddy and his 31 points, including 11 PPPs who moved to Detroit, opened an outstanding job opportunity. It’s too early to tell if Dobson will ultimately become the biggest beneficiary, but the three helpers qualify as a respectable start, while the 11 hits and 14 blocks are an unexpected bonus.

Matt Roy, LA (Yahoo: 1%)

Wednesday it was announced that Drew Doughty will miss up to eight weeks with a knee injury while Sean Walker is out for the season after suffering ACL and MCL tears. While young people who have recently been promoted Kale Clague and Austin Beach will argue for a regular role, the slightly older Roy should act as the Kings’ lead defender after a four-shot, two-hit 28:45 performance. However, he is also recently on the right spot on the first man advantage Alexander Edler can also be in the mix. There’s no guarantee Roy will be a useful fantasy blueliner, but the promise of mid-20 minute games offers the opportunity to do so.

goalkeepers

Craig Anderson, BUF (Yahoo: 20%)

To the surprise of many, the Sabers are led between the pipes by a 40-year-old who arrived in the summer to join his sixth NHL club. And it’s not like Anderson just fills a spot on the roster, with a 1.76 GAA and a 0.944 save rate in four appearances, including wins over the Bolts and Bruins. Regression should eventually occur, but the veteran will no doubt get more starts based on what he has done, and taking into account Buffalo’s other option Dustin Tokarskic is 32 and has spent nearly his entire 12-year pro career in the AHL.

Jonathan Quick, LA (Yahoo: 7%)

Cal Petersen is expected to see most of the action in the net for LA this season. His first two starts were decent, conceding just four goals, although he let through in the last seven. Quick may be scoreless in three, but he’s only given up eight in all, while backed by a meager four. You’d expect Petersen to recover, but a short-term timeshare seems inevitable based on Quick’s recent efforts and the Kings playing nine times over the next 16 days.