Sports
Twenty20 Cricket World Cup: David Warner leads Australia to second win in a row
David Warner from Australia shoots. Photo / Photo sports
Australian cricketer David Warner spoke to reporters on Thursday, laughing at suggestions that he was out of shape, leading to the men’s T20 World Cup.
“People talking about my shape is pretty funny,” he joked. “I laugh at the matter.
“I feel like I’m in a good space, I’m hitting the ball well in the nets, I couldn’t be ready to go anymore.”
And it only took him 24 hours to validate those comments.
Australia has taken its second straight win at the T20 tournament and Warner was largely to blame for the triumph.
The 35-year-old silenced his doubters with an explosive 65-off 42-ball punch against Sri Lanka at the 10-boundary Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The pressure on Warner mounted after scoring a paltry 17 runs in his previous five T20 innings. He was recently dumped as captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad before the IPL franchise dropped him from the starting position altogether.
But Australian coach Justin Langer can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the veteran has rediscovered his mojo days before a ravishing clash with England.
Warner paired with Australian captain Aaron Finch for a crucial 70-run partnership that led the Aussies to a comfortable seven-wicket win over the 2014 champions.
“It’s nice when you get a pair in the middle of the bat early,” said Finch, who finished with 37 of just 23 deliveries, after the win.
“We knew that spin would have such a big impact outside of the Powerplay, so we knew the quicks where we had to take a bit of a shot at it and we got away with it, which was nice, Davey played a nice knockout.”
But the Sri Lankans weren’t doing themselves any favors on the field, with wicketkeeper Kusal Perera dropping a regulation catch during the Powerplay when Warner was on 18.
Incredibly, the umpire had raised his hand before the ball reached Perea, who screwed up one of the most straightforward chances a wicketkeeper could hope for.
Australian broadcaster Quentin Hill called it “one of the worst blunders you’ll ever see”.
Sri Lanka registered a defendable total of 6/154 after being sent off to bat on Thursday-evening, with Perera and No. 3 batter Charith Asalanka both scoring 35.
But a classy spell from Australian spinner Adam Zampa, conceding just 12 runs from his four overs, strangled the Sri Lankans in the mid-range.
Player of the Match Zampa sacked Asalanka and Avishka Fernando to finish with 2/12 from his four overs, equaling the Australian record for most economic bowling time at a T20 World Cup.
“Sri Lanka got a bit of a flyer, so we had to pin it back when we did,” Zampa said after the game.
“To be honest, I think it was quite slow in the first innings and it spun a bit more than in the second innings.
“If anything, the moisture, the dew took effect in the second innings.”
Aussie accelerates Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins also tied up two wickets in the first innings before the batters chased the goal with three overs to spare.
The Australians will take on England the following Sunday morning in Dubai.
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/twenty20-cricket-world-cup-david-warner-guides-australia-towards-second-straight-victory/GHRQO64KL4SFWRWGGJNO57XFGE/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]