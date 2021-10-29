Twenty20 Cricket World Cup: David Warner leads Australia to second win in a row

David Warner from Australia shoots. Photo / Photo sports

Australian cricketer David Warner spoke to reporters on Thursday, laughing at suggestions that he was out of shape, leading to the men’s T20 World Cup.

“People talking about my shape is pretty funny,” he joked. “I laugh at the matter.

“I feel like I’m in a good space, I’m hitting the ball well in the nets, I couldn’t be ready to go anymore.”

And it only took him 24 hours to validate those comments.

Australia has taken its second straight win at the T20 tournament and Warner was largely to blame for the triumph.

The 35-year-old silenced his doubters with an explosive 65-off 42-ball punch against Sri Lanka at the 10-boundary Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The pressure on Warner mounted after scoring a paltry 17 runs in his previous five T20 innings. He was recently dumped as captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad before the IPL franchise dropped him from the starting position altogether.

But Australian coach Justin Langer can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the veteran has rediscovered his mojo days before a ravishing clash with England.

Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates following the sacking of Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka. Photo / Photo sports

Warner paired with Australian captain Aaron Finch for a crucial 70-run partnership that led the Aussies to a comfortable seven-wicket win over the 2014 champions.

“It’s nice when you get a pair in the middle of the bat early,” said Finch, who finished with 37 of just 23 deliveries, after the win.

Related articles

“We knew that spin would have such a big impact outside of the Powerplay, so we knew the quicks where we had to take a bit of a shot at it and we got away with it, which was nice, Davey played a nice knockout.”

But the Sri Lankans weren’t doing themselves any favors on the field, with wicketkeeper Kusal Perera dropping a regulation catch during the Powerplay when Warner was on 18.

Incredibly, the umpire had raised his hand before the ball reached Perea, who screwed up one of the most straightforward chances a wicketkeeper could hope for.

Australian broadcaster Quentin Hill called it “one of the worst blunders you’ll ever see”.

Umpire Illingworth had the finger up before Kusal put it down #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/GloT1OBGFW — Josh Schnafinger (@joshschon) October 28, 2021

Kusal Perera with just as bad a drop by an international wicketkeeper as you would see. Went so slowly towards him that the bowler partied prematurely and the umpire began to raise his hand. #T20WorldCup — Andrew Wu (@wutube) October 28, 2021

Sri Lanka registered a defendable total of 6/154 after being sent off to bat on Thursday-evening, with Perera and No. 3 batter Charith Asalanka both scoring 35.

But a classy spell from Australian spinner Adam Zampa, conceding just 12 runs from his four overs, strangled the Sri Lankans in the mid-range.

Player of the Match Zampa sacked Asalanka and Avishka Fernando to finish with 2/12 from his four overs, equaling the Australian record for most economic bowling time at a T20 World Cup.

“Sri Lanka got a bit of a flyer, so we had to pin it back when we did,” Zampa said after the game.

“To be honest, I think it was quite slow in the first innings and it spun a bit more than in the second innings.

“If anything, the moisture, the dew took effect in the second innings.”

Aussie accelerates Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins also tied up two wickets in the first innings before the batters chased the goal with three overs to spare.

The Australians will take on England the following Sunday morning in Dubai.